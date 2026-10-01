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Give one PC a Windows 11 Pro and Office overhaul for $32.97

October 01, 2026

TL;DR: This $32.97 (reg. $418.99) bundle pairs Windows 11 Pro with a perpetual license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021, giving one compatible PC the operating system plus Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more.

A fresh PC is only useful once you put some software on it. For $32.97, this bundle packs two heavy hitters at once: Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Professional 2021.

Windows 11 Pro supplies the operating system and adds features that go beyond Windows 11 Home. BitLocker can encrypt your drive, Hyper-V lets you create virtual machines, and Windows Sandbox provides an isolated environment for running unfamiliar software.

Turn one PC into a proper workstation

There’s also support for Microsoft Entra ID, formerly Azure AD, for connecting to workplace resources. Snap Layouts have a simpler job, organizing the windows that inevitably pile up across your desktop.

Then there’s Office Professional 2021 to handle the productivity side. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint cover documents, data, and presentations, while Outlook handles email and calendars. OneNote is there for notes and research, with Access for databases and Publisher for desktop publishing, though Microsoft is retiring Publisher after October 2026.

Office 2021 is a perpetual desktop release rather than Microsoft 365. You get a fixed version of the software for one Windows PC, and the license is tied to that device rather than your Microsoft account.

Both licenses are intended for a single PC, and the Windows 11 Pro license is non-transferable. Your PC also needs to meet Microsoft’s hardware requirements, including TPM 2.0, so this isn’t a license to buy first and find a computer for later. Microsoft’s PC Health Check can tell you whether your machine qualifies.

Normally retailing for $418.99, grab this Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 + Windows 11 Pro Bundle for only $32.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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