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Hot deal via StackSocial: Rewire your brain 15 minutes at a time

October 04, 2026
Hot deal via StackSocial: Rewire your brain 15 minutes at a time
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TL;DR: Learn 14 languages from lessons written by linguists with a Babbel lifetime subscription, $159 with codeLEARN (reg. $299).

Most language apps bill you every month, and many lean on AI-generated lessons. A Babbel lifetime subscription is $159 with code LEARN (reg. $299) through Oct. 6.

Lessons written by linguists, not algorithms

Babbel builds its courses with more than 150 linguists and language educators instead of generating them automatically. That shows up in the lessons. They focus on conversations you would have at a restaurant, a train station, or a business meeting, along with the cultural details that keep you from sounding like a tourist. In a study of the method, researchers at Yale University found that 100% of participants improved their oral proficiency in three months.

Each lesson takes 10 to 15 minutes, short enough to finish on a commute or a lunch break. Speech recognition listens to your pronunciation and flags what needs work, and personalized review sessions bring back the words you keep missing. Progress syncs between your phone and computer. You can also download lessons ahead of a flight and study offline.

A lifetime subscription includes all 14 languages, from Spanish and French to Swedish, Turkish, and Indonesian. By Babbel’s own numbers, paying month-to-month for three years comes to $646.20, so one payment of $159 goes a long way for anyone learning more than one language.

This offer is for new Babbel users in the U.S. only. You’ll need to redeem your code in a web browser within 30 days of purchase, and then the mobile app will unlock.

Learn a new language on your own schedule, with no monthly bill.

Through Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT, use code LEARN to get a Babbel lifetime subscription on sale for $159 (reg. $299).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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