Keep every streaming show for life; download for $95.99

TL;DR: Streaming libraries shift by the week, and a show you started can vanish before you finish it. Keeprix saves what you watch straight to your device. Get lifetime access to thisvideo downloader for $95.99 (reg. $159.99).

Keeprix pulls video directly from the platforms people already pay for, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus, YouTube, and TikTok.

Downloads run in MP4 or MKV, hold up to 4K resolution, and skip watermarks on YouTube and TikTok saves. A built-in browser makes finding the source video simple, so you don’t need a separate app or extension on top of it. Get this lifetime subscription to Keeprix All-in-One Streaming Video Downloader for $95.99 (reg. $159.99).

Built for a real media library, not a single download

Once a video is saved, it plays offline in any player, on any schedule, without regional restrictions, DRM caps, or viewing limits getting in the way. Batch processing lets you queue multiple titles at once and keep working while Keeprix handles the conversions, so building a personal collection doesn’t mean babysitting one download at a time. The app installs on up to two computers running Windows 10 or later or macOS 11 or later and supports English, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Turkish, so it works whether the machine is a work laptop or a home desktop.

Customers who have already made the switch point to the same benefit: no more thirty-day expiration windows on downloaded titles, and no more hitting a platform’s download cap mid-binge. Pay once, keep the videos, and stop losing access to content you already have the right to watch, even if a title later gets pulled from the service you downloaded it from.

The license is a one-time purchase for lifetime use, and you must activate any redemption code within 30 days of purchase. Keeprix is built for personal use, so downloads are meant for private, non-commercial viewing, not redistribution or resale.

Build a media library that outlasts your subscriptions with Keeprix, on sale now for $95.99 (reg. $159.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.