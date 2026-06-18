Lifetime access to 1TB of cloud space is just $130 during Deal Days

TL;DR: Get a lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage with 1TB of secure storage for $129.97 (reg. $810) using code KOOFR during Deal Days, running through June 28.

Running out of storage is annoying. Paying for it every month is even worse. During Deal Days, you can get 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for a one-time $129.97 with code KOOFR and skip recurring fees for good.

1TB of Cloud Storage Without the Monthly Bill

Cloud storage has become one of those subscriptions many people barely notice—until they add up all the charges. That’s why this Deal Days offer is getting attention.

As part of Deal Days, an alternative to Prime Day, Koofr’s 1TB Lifetime Cloud Storage Plan is available for a one-time $129.97 (MSRP $810) through June 28. Instead of paying month after month, you’re locking in a terabyte of storage with a single purchase.

Koofr has been around since 2013 and has built a loyal following thanks to its straightforward approach to cloud storage. It currently holds a strong rating on Trustpilot and offers a clean, easy-to-use experience that feels refreshingly simple.

One of Koofr’s biggest advantages is flexibility. You can access files from your phone, tablet, desktop, or browser, and even connect to other cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Amazon Drive, and OneDrive. Rather than bouncing between platforms, you can manage everything from one place.

The platform also includes collaboration and file-editing tools, which are useful for freelancers, remote teams, students, and anyone managing shared projects. Features like duplicate file detection, advanced file management, and customizable sharing links help keep everything organized.

Privacy is another major selling point. Koofr doesn’t track users, and files are encrypted both in transit and at rest. That’s paired with a user-friendly interface that makes storing and finding files simple, even if you’re not particularly tech-savvy.

For anyone tired of watching storage subscriptions pile up, this Deal Days offer delivers something increasingly rare in tech: a useful service you can pay for once and keep using for years to come.

Get lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr cloud space for a one-time $129.97 (MSRP $810) through June 28.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

