© 2026 New Atlas
Deals

Lifetime access to 1TB of cloud space is just $130 during Deal Days

June 17, 2026

TL;DR: Get a lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage with 1TB of secure storage for $129.97 (reg. $810) using code KOOFR during Deal Days, running through June 28.

Running out of storage is annoying. Paying for it every month is even worse. During Deal Days, you can get 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for a one-time $129.97 with code KOOFR and skip recurring fees for good.

1TB of Cloud Storage Without the Monthly Bill

Cloud storage has become one of those subscriptions many people barely notice—until they add up all the charges. That’s why this Deal Days offer is getting attention.

As part of Deal Days, an alternative to Prime Day, Koofr’s 1TB Lifetime Cloud Storage Plan is available for a one-time $129.97 (MSRP $810) through June 28. Instead of paying month after month, you’re locking in a terabyte of storage with a single purchase.

Koofr has been around since 2013 and has built a loyal following thanks to its straightforward approach to cloud storage. It currently holds a strong rating on Trustpilot and offers a clean, easy-to-use experience that feels refreshingly simple.

One of Koofr’s biggest advantages is flexibility. You can access files from your phone, tablet, desktop, or browser, and even connect to other cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Amazon Drive, and OneDrive. Rather than bouncing between platforms, you can manage everything from one place.

The platform also includes collaboration and file-editing tools, which are useful for freelancers, remote teams, students, and anyone managing shared projects. Features like duplicate file detection, advanced file management, and customizable sharing links help keep everything organized.

Privacy is another major selling point. Koofr doesn’t track users, and files are encrypted both in transit and at rest. That’s paired with a user-friendly interface that makes storing and finding files simple, even if you’re not particularly tech-savvy.

For anyone tired of watching storage subscriptions pile up, this Deal Days offer delivers something increasingly rare in tech: a useful service you can pay for once and keep using for years to come.

Get lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr cloud space for a one-time $129.97 (MSRP $810) through June 28.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Deals

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:
Deals
We have $999 MacBook Airs for $199.97
We’ve somehow normalized dropping a grand on laptops for … email and YouTube. If that feels wrong, you’re right. This refurbished MacBook Air, at a 79% discount, covers the basics without causing a budget crisis.
Deals
This certified refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad is 52% off right now
A business-grade touchscreen laptop with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $240? Right now, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 1 is sitting at 52% off in the New Atlas Deals store.
Deals
Get the full Microsoft Office suite for $40 with no recurring fees
For most people, the core Office apps haven’t changed — but they don’t really have to. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 delivers the essentials without a subscription, now available for $39.97 (reg. $219.99).
Deals
This iCloud alternative gives you 1TB of lifetime storage for under $200
Koofr makes cloud storage warnings a thing of the past thanks to its 1TB lifetime plan. What’s more, this centralized computing solution also allows you to access files from existing storage accounts, including Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive.
Deals
Refine the art of writing code with MS Visual Studio 2026
TL;DR: Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 adds AI-driven features to simplify coding and boost accuracy, helping developers code faster at a more accessible price point.
Deals
Get quick access to the likes of Gemini, ChatGPT, and more for just $70
If you’re looking to streamline your workflow, 1min.AI is an all-in-one that’ll tackle whatever task you have. Grab your lifetime subscription to the Advanced Business Plan to access over 4 million credits per month for just $69.97 (reg. $540).