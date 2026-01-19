Microsoft Office’s lowest price ever: $34.97 while codes last

TL;DR:Microsoft Office 2021 is on sale for $34.97 until codes sell out (MSRP $219.99). Fewer than 75 are left in stock.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to ditch subscriptions and keep the Office apps you actually use, this is it. This Microsoft Office lifetime license just hit its lowest price ever, and once these license codes are gone, they’re gone.

All essential apps for a one-time purchase

For a one-time payment of $34.97, you can own Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows—the complete productivity suite trusted by professionals around the world.

This lifetime license gives you full desktop versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access—everything you need to write, organize, present, and collaborate. Ideal for business leaders, freelancers, or home offices, it combines classic reliability with modern features designed for efficiency and creativity.

Enjoy a clean, ribbon-based interface with customizable layouts, quick formatting options, and seamless tools for data analysis or design. Whether you’re crafting a presentation, managing a project, or balancing financial reports, this suite helps you work faster and more effectively.

With instant digital delivery and free customer support, this Microsoft Office 2021 Pro license is a straightforward investment in lasting productivity.

Download Microsoft Office for Windows for $34.97 while you still can (MSRP $219.99). No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.