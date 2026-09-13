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Modernize your business operations with 93% off MS Office

September 13, 2026

TL;DR: Stop renting your MS Office apps! Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more with Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for just $16.97 (Reg. $229).

For a long time, Microsoft 365 was one of the only ways to get core productivity tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, but now you can get them without a subscription with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2019, on sale now for $16.97.

Get Microsoft Office for life

This office suite includes all-in-one access to:

  • MS Word
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • Outlook
  • OneNote
  • Publisher
  • Access

One of the benefits of switching to a time-tested software suite is stability. Microsoft 365 is expensive and constantly changing, with each new update potentially changing how you work and taking precious time to learn every single time. With Office 2019, you have a stable, reliable set of tools to work with, and you only have to pay for them once.

With Office Professional Plus 2019, you get a suite of productivity tools made with professionals in mind. Sure, you can use it for home or play, but this business suite can help you power your productivity, whether you’re an entrepreneur or just looking to level up in your role at work.

Thanks to instant delivery and download, you can access your office apps with one click — with no surprise fees or recurring subscription costs. And if you have any questions along the way on installation or how to get the most out of your subscription, you also get free access to customer service support.

Don’t miss your chance to get 93% off Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for just $16.97 (Reg. $229)

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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