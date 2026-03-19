MS Office 2024 is the update that keeps on giving

TL;DR: Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC comes with enhanced performance speeds, the introduction of advanced content creation tools, improved accessibility features, and a modernised user-friendly interface to experiment on

Microsoft Office 2024 is the perfect suite for professionals, small businesses, and families alike. This newest version gives you the tools and apps you know and love, plus several great upgrades to sweeten the deal—all for just $99.97 ($249.99).

What can MS Office 2024 do for you?

With MS Office 2024 Home & Business the updated interface is not just for vanity, but rather a means to gather a more consistent look across the suite. This redecorating also means you’ll spend less time worrying about navigation or learning how to use the interface. And the general enhancements made to the performance speeds of applications ensures that you’ll never have to slow down.

Speaking of working, with this suite you have the benefit of being able to work from anywhere, due to its offline access. As for more tangible benefits towards your workplace productivity, you’ve got AI-integration tools across the board. As well as added support for real-time collaboration across apps—complete with version history, support for simultaneous co-authoring, and built-in chat and commenting features.

Supersize your potential

With this 2024 version of the suite, you can expect lifetime access to the best productivity apps in the business—such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and One Note—with some great upgrades to boot:

Word: Reduce unwanted distractions by hiding unnecessary tool bars with Focus Mode, and get some help with writing via the Smart Compose AI suggestions. Plus, the advanced research features have been given a much needed turbo boost.

Excel: The Dynamic Arrays feature is there to allow for a much more simplified data manipulation process. In addition, this update now allows you to use AI to analyze data trends and suggest data visualizations.

PowerPoint: PPT 2024 is now built for modern remote workers. You now have the ability to record presentations with voice, video, and closed captions. Better yet, the enhanced storytelling features now further aid people in creating presentations with smoother transitions and more interactive elements (such as audio clips).

Best of all, Office 2024 also provides customizable templates and themes across these applications, as well as enhanced touch and pen support too.

So, if you’re looking for a software update that’s bound to keep you happy, this may just be the one for you.

Get Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC Lifetime License for just $99.97 ($249.99). Sale ends Apr. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

