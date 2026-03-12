No more Mac attacks with Moonlock

TL;DR: Shield and support your Mac computer with cyber protection from Moonlock for $29.99 (MSRP $54) for a one-year subscription.

Just because MacBooks have a reputation for safety doesn’t mean they’re immune to viruses. Be proactive with the Mac-First Cyber Protection App, Moonlock, available for $29.99 (MSRP $54) for a one-year subscription.

A Mac-specific product is the answer to cover yourself from malware and viruses that now exist directly to target Mac computers, including macOS stealers and cryptocurrency attacks.

Moonlock’s major features include:

Mac-Specific Malware Defense that detects hidden threats in your files without disrupting your work in any way

Smart Quarantine Control that will neutralize detected malware, keeping it from being able to cause harm, giving you the time to make the next step

Built-In Privacy VPN that encrypts your browsing history and hides your IP address from potential hackers

For any Mac user, this is a must for peace of mind. Even if you’re not tech-savvy, the interface on your security dashboard is incredibly simple, allowing you to see all status updates and actions you might need to take.

For tech enthusiasts, Moonlock is trusted by independent experts including AV-TEST for real, proven threat discoveries, earning a “Threat Intelligence Team Of The Year” award and notarization by Apple. Moonlock even identified a new version of the Atomic macOS info-stealer (AMOS), learning to protect Macs against a hidden backdoor threat.

Available to a computer with macOS 13.0 or later, simply make your purchase and redeem your instant unique code within 30 days of purchase to unlock the best in Mac cyber protection.

Stay safe from malware attacks with a comprehensive protection package for your computer, courtesy of Moonlock for $29.99 (MSRP $54) for one year.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

