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One AI platform gives you GPT, Claude, and more for life for $70

September 08, 2026

TL;DR: Get a subscription to 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for just $69.97 (Reg. $540).

Some AI tools are better for certain jobs. Toggling between tools is a waste of time, but settling for less than the best is not an option. 1min.AI gives you the best of both, with lifetime access to dozens of AI models for a one-time fee of $69.97.

An all-in-one AI tool
3 AI Apps That Give You GPT-4o, Claude & Gemini for a Fraction of the Cost

You like Claude for writing, Gemini for reporting, and Chat for those business questions you’d be embarrassed to say out loud. Now, you don’t have to toggle through different windows or tools. Instead, you can get the best of everything with this all-in-one AI tool.

Chat with the assistants from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google AI, Meta AI, Mistral AI, Cohere, and more. But it’s not just a glorified chatbot. Get tools and capabilities such as:

  • Writing and editing: From brainstorming and basic grammar to drafting and editing.
  • SEO: Keyword research and reporting.
  • Image processing and editing: Generate, edit, and upscale images — plus way more.
  • Documents: Multi-doc chat, translation, presentation generation, and more.
  • PDF editing: Manage, edit, and unlock PDFs.
  • Audio and video editing: Edit, enhance, and manipulate audio and video files.

With the business plan, you can use one tool to seamlessly scale across teams. With 20-member team seat access and 450,000 bonus credits/month through daily engagement, you and your team can use these tools to their highest potential.

Get access to an unlimited prompt library, unlimited storage, and unlimited brand voice with one purchase — no extra fees or subscriptions.

Get a subscription to 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for just $69.97 (Reg. $540) — that’s 87% off.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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