One AI platform gives you GPT, Claude, and more for life for $70

TL;DR: Get a subscription to 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for just $69.97 (Reg. $540).

Some AI tools are better for certain jobs. Toggling between tools is a waste of time, but settling for less than the best is not an option. 1min.AI gives you the best of both, with lifetime access to dozens of AI models for a one-time fee of $69.97.

An all-in-one AI tool

3 AI Apps That Give You GPT-4o, Claude & Gemini for a Fraction of the Cost

You like Claude for writing, Gemini for reporting, and Chat for those business questions you’d be embarrassed to say out loud. Now, you don’t have to toggle through different windows or tools. Instead, you can get the best of everything with this all-in-one AI tool.

Chat with the assistants from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google AI, Meta AI, Mistral AI, Cohere, and more. But it’s not just a glorified chatbot. Get tools and capabilities such as:



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Get access to an unlimited prompt library, unlimited storage, and unlimited brand voice with one purchase — no extra fees or subscriptions.

Get a subscription to 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for just $69.97 (Reg. $540) — that’s 87% off.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

