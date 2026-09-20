Own Microsoft Office for life for $32.97, no monthly fee

TL;DR: Microsoft 365 keeps billing every month whether you open it or not. A one-time Office 2021 license breaks that cycle for good. Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows as a lifetime license for $32.97 today.

This Professional 2021 license installs Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, the free version of Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access on a single Windows PC, and ties to that device rather than a Microsoft account, so no account juggling down the line.

Don’t miss this opportunity to save on Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows with this lifetime license now available for $32.97 (reg. $219.99) today.

The same core tools, minus the recurring bill

The ribbon interface, formatting controls, and file compatibility are the same ones millions of professionals already rely on daily, so there is no learning curve when moving to a newer version. Word and Excel handle everyday documents and spreadsheets. PowerPoint builds presentations from scratch. Outlook manages email and calendars. And Access covers database work that browser-based office suites still struggle to match. This is a one-time purchase, not a subscription. No monthly or annual fees apply, and updates for this version are included at no extra cost, so the software will keep working the same way years from now.

Setup takes one PC running Windows 10 or 11, roughly 4GB of free storage, and a monitor running at least 1280×800 resolution. The license activates through instant delivery, with the redemption code and download link arriving by email right after checkout, so there is no waiting period between buying and installing the suite.

This deal is remarkably well reviewed with an average rating of 4.8/5 stars from over 4,100 reviews.

Skip the subscription altogether and get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for $32.97 (reg. $219.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.