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Pay $10 once, get Windows 11 Pro for life

September 16, 2026

TL;DR: A lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro is just a one-time payment of $9.97 (MSRP $199), but only until Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Promote peak productivity with an upgrade to Windows 11 Pro. This indispensable software is available now for $9.97 for life, with an instant download code until Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No subscription required.

Smart, convenient new features

  • Work faster, by eliminating seconds and movements from your routine, while enjoying the new security and aesthetic perks.
  • Snap layouts help you position your windows in the configuration that makes the most sense for your tasks.
  • The start-up menu is redesigned with pinned and recommended apps based on your history.
  • Your AI assistant, CoPilot can create images, text, or code based on a prompt or summarize a web page or chunk of writing for you.
  • Security is upgraded with BitLocker for full-disk device encryption, biometrics login with fingerprint and facial methods, and Smart App Control blocking you from exposure to potential malware.
  • DirectX 12 Ultimate Gaming for life-like gaming graphics that run smoothly.
  • Accessibility features are improved with better voice recognition and live captions.

Why upgrade now

Support for Windows 10 will end on October 12, 2027, but making the switch to Windows 11 Pro now is the smartest choice — especially for only $9.97. You can enjoy the ease of use, productivity savers, and enhanced security before you’re forced to upgrade. Move from Cortana to built-in CoPilot, benefit from faster updates, and use the new OS designed for professionals and heavy users.

Instantly redeem your unique code after purchase to download your software. If you’re unsure if your computer is compatible, you can double check with the Microsoft’s PC Health Check app.

Get the essential Microsoft innovation from the updates in Windows 11 Pro for 95% off, available until Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT for a one-time fee of $9.97 (MSRP $199).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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