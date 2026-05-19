Pay just $150 for this 2-in-1 instead of lugging around a heavy laptop

TL;DR: The ASUS Chromebook CM30 combines a detachable touchscreen, stylus, solid battery life, and lightweight portability for $149.99 in Grade A refurbished condition.

At just $149.99 (MSRP $369.99), this 2-in-1 ASUS Chromebook CM30 is one of those devices that makes daily tech life easier without trying too hard to impress anyone.

A Chromebook built for everyday flexibility

The 2024 Chromebook combines a detachable 10.5-inch touchscreen tablet with a full-size keyboard and magnetic stand cover, making it flexible enough for work, streaming, note-taking, browsing, or casual travel use. It’s lightweight, compact, and designed for people who want portability without giving up basic productivity features.

The CM30 runs on a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is more than enough for Chrome tabs, Google Workspace, streaming apps, video calls, and everyday multitasking. Chrome OS also keeps things simple and fast, especially for users who live mostly in browser-based apps.

One of the more useful additions is the included push-pop stylus, which charges quickly and stores directly inside the device. Combined with the touchscreen and detachable design, it gives the Chromebook a more tablet-like feel for notes, sketches, or quick edits on the go.

Battery life is rated for up to 12 hours, and the Chromebook also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for faster, more stable connectivity.

The build quality is another standout at this price. ASUS uses a military-grade aluminum chassis made partially from recycled materials, giving the device a sturdier feel than many entry-level laptops.

And because this is a Grade A refurbished model, buyers get near-mint condition hardware without paying full retail pricing.

Pick up the Grade A 2-in-1 ASUS Chromebook CM30 while it’s still in stock at $149.99 (MSRP $369.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

