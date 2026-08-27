Protect 10 devices with 5 years of AdGuard VPN for just $35

TL;DR: New users can get five years of AdGuard VPN with unlimited data, 70+ server locations, and 10 simultaneous connections for $34.97.

Five years of AdGuard VPN costs just $34.97 through Sept. 3, and includes private browsing, unlimited data, 70+ server locations, and support for 10 connected devices for new users.

5 years of VPN coverage without monthly fees

AdGuard VPN encrypts your internet connection to help keep browsing activity private across home, work, travel, and public networks. Its strict zero-logging policy means personal data and internet traffic are not collected or retained.

One account supports up to 10 simultaneous connections, making it practical for someone who regularly switches among phones, tablets, browsers, and other compatible devices. AdGuard is available across platforms including iOS, Android, and Google Chrome.

The network provides more than 70 locations worldwide. Users can choose where to connect and access geographically restricted content while traveling. Unlimited data removes the need to ration streaming or downloads around a monthly allowance.

AdGuard uses its own security protocol, designed to provide a fast, secure connection. Its light-speed servers aim to keep browsing and streaming responsive rather than turning privacy into a loading-screen hobby.

The five-year structure is the strongest part of this offer. Instead of renewing annually, new users make one $34.97 payment for service through the entire term. That is a practical choice for someone who already knows a VPN fits their routine—not a reason to buy software they will forget to activate.

There are two restrictions worth noting. The offer is available only to new users, and AdGuard may not function optimally in China. Anyone planning to rely on the service there should account for that limitation before purchasing.

For users who want multi-device coverage, worldwide server access, unlimited data, and no activity logs, this plan combines the core VPN features in one long-term package.

Get an AdGuard VPN five-year subscription for just $34.97 (MSRP $359.40) through Sept. 3.

StackSocial prices subject to change.