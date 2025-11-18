Save big on Microsoft Office and score training courses too

TL;DR: Tackle your workload with some help from this lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and Microsoft Training Bundle for just $49.99 (reg. $239.99).

Need a productivity boost? This Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows lifetime license equips your PC with eight helpful apps, and you’ll also receive a Microsoft Training bundle, all for just $49.99 (reg. $239.99).

Master Microsoft Office apps with a lifetime license and training bundle

Feeling like your productivity could use a reboot? ‘Tis the season. Luckily, this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 license gives you eight powerful tools to get things done — while also including a free training bundle so you can use them all to their full potential.

Whether you need some help tackling work, school, or personal duties, there’s a Microsoft Office app ready to assist. You’ll get the classics: Word for writing, Excel for spreadsheets, Outlook for email management, and PowerPoint for creating presentations.

Keep in touch with coworkers thanks to Teams, and take digital notes easily with OneNote. Publisher helps you design professional marketing materials, while Access makes managing databases easy. There are no monthly subscription fees — you’ll own all these apps outright.

This license includes a free Microsoft Training Bundle, with six courses taught by LearningWhilePracticing. You can explore the best ways to use Excel, Word, Access, and PowerPoint in their ZERO to ADVANCED course series, and deepen your Excel knowledge with two additional courses.

Snag this lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and Microsoft Training Bundle, all for just $49.99 (reg. $239.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

