See 1,000 feet in the dark with $89.99 pocket night-vision binoculars

TL;DR: Record 1080p video and 12MP photos in total darkness with these night-vision binoculars that can fit in your pocket, now $89.99 (reg. $159.99).

Regular binoculars stop being useful once the sun goes down. These mini night-vision binoculars feature 850nm infrared illumination that lets you see up to 1,000 feet in the dark, and they’re on sale for $89.99 (reg. $159.99).

Infrared light, 4x zoom, and a record button

A 3W infrared spotlight lights up the scene for the camera sensor, and a 2.4-inch screen inside the binoculars shows you the result. You can adjust that light across seven levels, from a dim backyard to total darkness. An F1.2 lens lets in plenty of light to work with, and 4x digital zoom brings distant animals closer. Four color modes let you switch between full color, black and white, bright green, and infrared.

When something worth keeping shows up, you can record 1080p video or take 12MP photos. Files save to the included 32GB microSD card with a date and time stamp, useful for wildlife logs or keeping an eye on your property.

At 4.13 by 3.3 inches and about half a pound, these binoculars fit in a jacket pocket. They work from minus 4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, so a cold night on the lake or a warm night at camp won’t stop them. A replaceable 2,260mAh lithium battery charges over USB-C, and you can set the binoculars to switch off automatically after one to 10 minutes. Your purchase also includes a charging cable, a storage bag, a cleaning cloth, and a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

See what your backyard, campsite, or fishing spot looks like after dark.

For a limited time, get these 1080p mini night vision binoculars on sale for $89.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.