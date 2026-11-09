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Skip the food admin with this AI meal planner for $24 for life

November 09, 2026

TL;DR: Get automated and personalized 7-day meal plans and shopping lists with this lifetime subscription to PlanEat AI’s Premium Plan for $23.99 (reg. $159).

PlanEat AI is a tool that builds you a personalized 7-day meal plan in advance, removing the mental load of meal prep. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Premium Plan for $23.99 (reg. $159) with coupon DEAL20.

Put an end to the “what’s for dinner” debate while moving towards your health goals

With the holidays approaching, there’s never been a better time to be more intentional about your health goals and the food you buy. And with this AI-powered meal planner, you can cut out the middleman and eliminate the stress of crafting your own meal plan. Here’s what you can do with your lifetime subscription:

PlanEat AI is a tool that fits busy lives

PlanEat AI is a nutrition app that focuses on structure and building good habits to help you reach your goals. Plus, it includes a range of features to support individuals, couples, and families looking to make healthy meals without the admin. So, whether you want to streamline your grocery expenses or slim down for the holidays, why not give it a try?

Get this lifetime subscription to the PlanEat AI Premium Planwhile it’s on sale for $23.99 (reg. $159) with coupon DEAL20. Sale ends November 15.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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