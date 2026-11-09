Skip the food admin with this AI meal planner for $24 for life

TL;DR: Get automated and personalized 7-day meal plans and shopping lists with this lifetime subscription to PlanEat AI’s Premium Plan for $23.99 (reg. $159).

PlanEat AI is a tool that builds you a personalized 7-day meal plan in advance, removing the mental load of meal prep. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Premium Plan for $23.99 (reg. $159) with coupon DEAL20.

Put an end to the “what’s for dinner” debate while moving towards your health goals

With the holidays approaching, there’s never been a better time to be more intentional about your health goals and the food you buy. And with this AI-powered meal planner, you can cut out the middleman and eliminate the stress of crafting your own meal plan. Here’s what you can do with your lifetime subscription:



Realistic, personalized meal plans: Automatically creates meal plans based on your calorie goals, allergies, food preferences, and daily lifestyle to ensure long-term success.

Fully automated smart grocery lists: Generates shopping lists organized by food category for more efficient shopping trips.

Goal-based nutrition planning: Supports a range of goals, including weight loss, muscle gain, weight maintenance, or food waste reduction.

PlanEat AI is a tool that fits busy lives

PlanEat AI is a nutrition app that focuses on structure and building good habits to help you reach your goals. Plus, it includes a range of features to support individuals, couples, and families looking to make healthy meals without the admin. So, whether you want to streamline your grocery expenses or slim down for the holidays, why not give it a try?

Get this lifetime subscription to the PlanEat AI Premium Planwhile it’s on sale for $23.99 (reg. $159) with coupon DEAL20. Sale ends November 15.

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