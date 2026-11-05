© 2026 New Atlas
Deals

Streaming is expensive: Rip your whole DVD collection for $29.99

November 05, 2026

TL;DR: Turn any DVD — even copy-protected ones — into MP4, MOV, and other digital file types with a lifetime subscription to DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper for $29.99, 50% off the $59.99 regular price.

Don’t let your shelf full of DVDs turn into a museum — DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper lets you turn any DVD into digital files you can watch anywhere, and you can get a lifetime subscription for $29.99, half off the MSRP.

Whether it’s old family videos or your favorite movies or shows, DVDneXtCOPY can turn your DVD into one of more than 1,000 digitial file types. And with its advanced decryption, it can seamlessly rip copy-protected DVDs, including those with CSS, region codes, UOPs and Sony ARccOS.

With the Windows-based program, you get:

  • Built-in editing tools that let you crop, trim, merge files, adjust brightness and add watermarks
  • Subtitle support
  • Real-time previews during conversion
  • Conversion into more than 1,000 formats, including MP4, MOV and AVI
  • Intuitive interface

The program gives you a high degree of control over your files. You can tailor your rips to your specific preferences, deciding which chapters you include, or selecting specific subtitle or audio tracks to include or not. And it’s fast: DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper leverages GPU acceleration and the available batch mode so you can convert faster without any loss of quality in the finished file.

It’s a simple three-step process: Launch the software and load the DVD you want to copy; select the audio and video you want to include (and customize any settings you need to adjust); then select the destination for your file and hit start. That’s it — you’re well on your way to having a digital backup or copy of your DVD, ready to use.

Don’t let your DVDs gather dust: For less than $30, you can turn them into useful, readables files you’ll actually watch again.

Get a lifetime subscription to DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper for $29.99 (reg. $59.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Deals

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:
Deals
Turn your DVD shelf into MP4s with this $24.97 Windows ripper
A shelf of DVDs takes up space, and none of those movies will play on your phone. DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper turns those discs into digital files, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $24.97 (MSRP $59.99).
Deals
You don’t need a subscription to get Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more
Microsoft 365 isn’t the only way to get the industry-standard programs. For a one-time purchase, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access can be yours for only $54.99.
Deals
ChatGPT, Claude & Gemini is a $59.25 lifetime offer we’ll happily take
Compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, and more from one workspace instead of bouncing between tabs. Through Aug. 9, ChatPlayground AI’s Unlimited Plan is a one-time $59.25 (reg. $619) with code AUG25.
Deals
Working or studying on Windows? Get Office 2024 Pro Plus for $50
Need Microsoft Office for work or school? Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows gives you familiar tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more without the added baggage of another subscription. Grab your lifetime license for just $50.
Deals
This like-new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is just $369.99 right now
If you love Apple’s sadly departed Touch Bar feature, this is the deal for you: Right now you can get a like-new MacBook Pro with the coveted Magic Keyboard and Touch Bar and a stacked feature set for $1,429.01 less than buying it new.
Deals
This $55 Microsoft Office deal gives you Word, Excel, and more for life
Paying a monthly fee to use Word and Excel? Consider this your sign to stop with this Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus lifetime license, on sale now for only $54.99.