Streaming is expensive: Rip your whole DVD collection for $29.99

TL;DR: Turn any DVD — even copy-protected ones — into MP4, MOV, and other digital file types with a lifetime subscription to DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper for $29.99, 50% off the $59.99 regular price.

Don’t let your shelf full of DVDs turn into a museum — DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper lets you turn any DVD into digital files you can watch anywhere, and you can get a lifetime subscription for $29.99, half off the MSRP.

Whether it’s old family videos or your favorite movies or shows, DVDneXtCOPY can turn your DVD into one of more than 1,000 digitial file types. And with its advanced decryption, it can seamlessly rip copy-protected DVDs, including those with CSS, region codes, UOPs and Sony ARccOS.

With the Windows-based program, you get:



Built-in editing tools that let you crop, trim, merge files, adjust brightness and add watermarks

Subtitle support

Real-time previews during conversion

Conversion into more than 1,000 formats, including MP4, MOV and AVI

Intuitive interface

The program gives you a high degree of control over your files. You can tailor your rips to your specific preferences, deciding which chapters you include, or selecting specific subtitle or audio tracks to include or not. And it’s fast: DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper leverages GPU acceleration and the available batch mode so you can convert faster without any loss of quality in the finished file.

It’s a simple three-step process: Launch the software and load the DVD you want to copy; select the audio and video you want to include (and customize any settings you need to adjust); then select the destination for your file and hit start. That’s it — you’re well on your way to having a digital backup or copy of your DVD, ready to use.

Don’t let your DVDs gather dust: For less than $30, you can turn them into useful, readables files you’ll actually watch again.

Get a lifetime subscription to DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper for $29.99 (reg. $59.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.