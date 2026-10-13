Turn your DVD shelf into MP4s with this $24.97 Windows ripper

TL;DR: Rip DVDs to MP4, MKV, and 1,000+ other formats with a DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper lifetime subscription for $24.97 (MSRP $59.99) until October 15.

A shelf of DVDs takes up space, and none of those movies will play on your phone. DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper turns those discs into digital files, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $24.97 (MSRP $59.99).

From disc to MP4 in minutes

DVDneXtCOPY reads DVD-5, DVD-9, DVD+R, and DVD-R discs, plus ISO files and VIDEO_TS folders, and converts them to MP4, MKV, AVI, MOV, or more than 1,000 other formats. Many older discs carry copy protection, and the software removes CSS, region codes, UOPs, RCE, and Sony ARccOS so you can back up the movies you own. You can also save just the audio as an MP3 or pull subtitles out as editable SRT files.

GPU acceleration and batch mode speed up conversion without lowering quality, so a stack of discs can run one after another while you do something else.

Before you convert, you can pick specific chapters, audio tracks, and subtitles, then crop, trim, merge clips, add a watermark, or adjust brightness. A live preview shows each change before the file is saved. For something different, DVDneXtCOPY can also convert a 2D DVD into 3D MKV H.265, 3D M2TS, or 3D MKV HDR10 for VR headsets, media players, and 3D TVs.

You’ll need a Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, or 11 PC with a DVD drive and at least 20GB of free space. New and existing users can both buy it, and you have 30 days to redeem your code.

Get your movie collection off the shelf and onto your devices.

Through October 15, you can get a DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper lifetime subscription on sale for $24.97 (MSRP $59.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.