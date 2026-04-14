Spend $30 and turn Tax Day into payday with H&R Block Deluxe

TL;DR: With H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2025 for Mac or Windows, you can confidently and accurately file your taxes this tax season—get it now for $29.99 (reg. $59.99).

April 15 is almost here, but it doesn’t have to be a day of dread. With H&R Block Deluxe + State software, you’ll be able to simplify the entire process while maximizing your deductions. Get it now for just $29.99 (reg. $59.99).

H&R Block makes filing on Tax Day easier

Filing taxes is never fun, and oftentimes panic-inducing. However, H&R Block is tax software built to make the entire process as straightforward as possible. After all, the service and its tax professionals have been providing support for nearly 70 years, so you’ll be in good hands. But what does it include?

To get you started, this Deluxe and State software package comes with one state program and one federal program. With the former, additional states can be added for $39.95. In addition, you also have the option to e-file your state return for free in New York, and for $19.95 in other states (except in New Hampshire, where this service is not available). The federal program comes with five free federal e-files for personal returns, plus unlimited federal return preparation and printing.

In terms of support, H&R Block comes with step-by-step guidance on over 350 credits and deductions, free in-person audit representation support, AI Tax Assist for 24/7 guidance, and access to a help center that features over 13,000 searchable articles, FAQs, and tips.

Other key features include:



Import support: Quickly import W-2, 1099, 1098, and prior tax returns from other providers, including TurboTax and Quicken.

Deduction guidance: Max out your mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions (Schedule A).

Income reporting assistance: Handle all income from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement.

H&R Block comes with real-time refund results, so there’s no wait time in seeing how much you’ve saved. What’s more, should you find a better provider elsewhere, your tax prep is free. So, with nothing to lose and time running out, why not give H&R Block a try?

Get H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2025 for $29.99 (reg. $59.99).

Start with this deal, then bring your cart to $100+ to unlock a lifetime of Microsoft Office 2021 for free—just add it and use GWP4MAC (for Mac) or GWP4WIND (for Windows).

Gift with $100+ purchase promo ends April 19, 2026. Exclusions apply. Only one promo code applicable per order.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

