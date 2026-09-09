© 2026 New Atlas
Deals

This $20 PDF toolkit edits, converts, signs, and stays offline

September 09, 2026

TL;DR: IndyPDF combines 20+ tools for editing, converting, signing, OCR, redaction, and document security, with processing handled locally on your device. A lifetime subscription is $19.99 (reg. $49.99).

Contracts, forms, scans, and reports can all demand different PDF tools. IndyPDF puts more than 20 of them in one app, covering editing, conversion, OCR, signatures, redaction, encryption, and more for $19.99 (reg. $49.99).

The toolkit covers plenty of everyday PDF annoyances. You can merge and split PDFs, rearrange or delete pages, compress oversized files, add annotations, and convert documents to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, HTML, PNG, and other formats. Batch processing can also handle multiple files or entire folders at once.

IndyPDF’s text editor lets you click into existing paragraphs and make changes with automatic reflow and font matching. On-device OCR can also turn scanned PDFs into searchable, editable documents, saving you from manually retyping text from an old form or scan.

Your PDFs don’t need a trip to the cloud

Privacy is a useful bonus, particularly for documents containing information you wouldn’t casually upload to a random website. Editing, conversion, OCR, signing, and document protection are all processed locally, so those files stay on your device while you’re working on them.

The security toolkit goes beyond password protection, too. You can apply AES-256 encryption, control document permissions, permanently redact sensitive information, and add digital signatures using saved signatures, PFX certificates, USB tokens, or your system certificate store.

IndyPDF has apps for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, although the full editing toolkit, including PDF editing and signing, is limited to the desktop apps. There’s an AI PDF summarizer on desktop as well, but it requires your own API key.

Normally $49.99, you can grab a lifetime subscription to IndyPDF for $19.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Deals

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:
Deals
You don’t need a subscription to get Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more
Microsoft 365 isn’t the only way to get the industry-standard programs. For a one-time purchase, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access can be yours for only $54.99.
Deals
A $200 MacBook Air is real, but supplies won’t last
Apple laptops don’t usually dip under $300, refurbished or otherwise, so take a look at this piece of fruit. It’s a 13-inch MacBook Air, grade-A refurbished, running an Intel Core i5 and rated for up to 12 hours on a charge.
Deals
ChatGPT, Claude & Gemini is a $59.25 lifetime offer we’ll happily take
Compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, and more from one workspace instead of bouncing between tabs. Through Aug. 9, ChatPlayground AI’s Unlimited Plan is a one-time $59.25 (reg. $619) with code AUG25.
Deals
A unique new learning app is only $49 for life during Deal Days
Your phone knows exactly how many hours you’ve spent staring at nothing. Nibble turns that wasted screen time into 10-minute lessons, and during Deal Days, a lifetime subscription is just $48.99 (reg. $599.99).
Deals
Don’t miss this 90% off VPN that covers all your devices
Every time you connect to public Wi-Fi, your data is fair game. AdGuard VPN is giving users five years of encrypted, private browsing across 10 devices for just $34.97 (reg. $359.40).
Deals
Watch 4,000+ documentaries with MagellanTV for $130 during Deal Days
The “voracious reader” to “avid documentary watcher” pipeline is real, and MagellanTV, which offers lifetime access to more than 4,000 documentaries for just $129.97, is here to complete you.