This $20 PDF toolkit edits, converts, signs, and stays offline

TL;DR: IndyPDF combines 20+ tools for editing, converting, signing, OCR, redaction, and document security, with processing handled locally on your device. A lifetime subscription is $19.99 (reg. $49.99).

Contracts, forms, scans, and reports can all demand different PDF tools. IndyPDF puts more than 20 of them in one app, covering editing, conversion, OCR, signatures, redaction, encryption, and more for $19.99 (reg. $49.99).

The toolkit covers plenty of everyday PDF annoyances. You can merge and split PDFs, rearrange or delete pages, compress oversized files, add annotations, and convert documents to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, HTML, PNG, and other formats. Batch processing can also handle multiple files or entire folders at once.

IndyPDF’s text editor lets you click into existing paragraphs and make changes with automatic reflow and font matching. On-device OCR can also turn scanned PDFs into searchable, editable documents, saving you from manually retyping text from an old form or scan.

Your PDFs don’t need a trip to the cloud

Privacy is a useful bonus, particularly for documents containing information you wouldn’t casually upload to a random website. Editing, conversion, OCR, signing, and document protection are all processed locally, so those files stay on your device while you’re working on them.

The security toolkit goes beyond password protection, too. You can apply AES-256 encryption, control document permissions, permanently redact sensitive information, and add digital signatures using saved signatures, PFX certificates, USB tokens, or your system certificate store.

IndyPDF has apps for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, although the full editing toolkit, including PDF editing and signing, is limited to the desktop apps. There’s an AI PDF summarizer on desktop as well, but it requires your own API key.

Normally $49.99, you can grab a lifetime subscription to IndyPDF for $19.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.