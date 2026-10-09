This $25 bundle helps you prepare for 9 CompTIA exams

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to prep materials for 9 CompTIA exams when you get the 2026 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle on sale for $25 (reg. $269.91).

Prepping for a CompTIA exam usually means buying separate prep courses for each certification. This 2026 CompTIA Certification Trainingbundle includes lifetime access to materials for nine CompTIA exams for $24.99 (reg. $269.91).

A smarter way to prepare for your exams

This bundle gives you unlimited access to nine courses and over 1,900 lessons across 168 hours of videos. Each course follows the official exam objectives in order, so you study what the test asks instead of collecting random free videos online. Most sections end with a quiz, and every course you finish comes with a certificate of completion.

If you’re new to IT, you can start with computer basics and move step by step toward the work IT support and help desk staff do every day. Early lessons explain hardware, storage, operating systems, and networks. Later lessons teach you how to troubleshoot Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and Chrome OS when something breaks.

Several courses include hands-on labs instead of slides alone. You’ll configure routing, VLANs, and DHCP in Cisco Packet Tracer and inspect DNS and TCP traffic in Wireshark. Another lab has you build a penetration testing setup in VirtualBox or VMware, then practice with Nmap and Metasploit against machines that are vulnerable on purpose.

Other courses focus on specific career paths. You can study cloud architecture and DevOps, Linux scripting and containers, server hardware and disaster recovery, or data analysis with Tableau and Power BI. Security lessons explain cryptography, risk management, and how common network attacks work, so you can spot them at work.

These courses prepare you for each exam, but you still have to register for and take the tests through CompTIA. This just gets you ready when the day comes.

Prepare for your next IT certification without paying a premium.

Get the 2026 CompTIA Certification Training Complete Exam Prep Bundle on sale for $24.99.

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