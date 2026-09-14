This $29.97 Visual Studio deal gives developers AI-assisted coding

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 for $29.97 (reg. $499.99), with AI-assisted coding, cross-platform development, debugging tools, and real-time collaboration.

Writing code can mean a lot of repetitive work. Visual Studio Professional 2026 is now $29.97 (reg. $499.99), with AI-assisted suggestions and refactoring tools that can help developers spend more time building and focusing on the end goal.

The 64-bit development environment is built for large solutions and complex workloads, with support for .NET, C++, Linux, Windows, and containers. Its AI tools can understand context from your variables, functions, libraries, and existing codebase to suggest what comes next or help reduce repetitive coding tasks.

More tools for building and debugging

Visual Studio Professional 2026 isn’t limited to code completion. .NET MAUI lets you build cross-platform mobile and desktop apps, while Blazor lets you create responsive web interfaces in C#. Hot Reload can apply changes to running .NET and C++ applications without requiring a full restart, which can make the testing process less tedious.

For teams, Live Share enables real-time editing and debugging sessions without requiring every collaborator to clone repositories or install the same dependencies. CodeLens adds another layer of visibility by surfacing recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history directly in the editor.

Whether you’re working on a large application, building for multiple platforms, or collaborating with a team, Visual Studio Professional brings the tools together in one development environment. Its integrations with Azure, GitHub, and DevOps can also help you manage projects and collaborate more efficiently.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 for $29.97 (reg. $499.99) and put its AI-assisted coding, cross-platform development, debugging, and collaboration tools to work. The promo ends Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

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