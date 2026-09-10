This $33 bundle covers Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office

TL;DR: Get lifetime licenses for Windows 11 Pro and Office Professional 2021 in one bundle, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more, for $32.97 (reg. $418.99).

A Windows PC isn’t much use without Windows, and work gets tricky without Office. This $32.97 (reg. $418.99) bundle takes care of both with lifetime licenses for Windows 11 Pro and Office Professional 2021.

You get Windows 11 Pro plus the desktop Office apps many people rely on for work, school, and everyday admin. That includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access, Publisher, and the free version of Teams.

Windows 11 Pro adds features you won’t find in Windows 11 Home. BitLocker can encrypt your drive, Windows Sandbox creates an isolated environment for testing unfamiliar software, and Hyper-V supports virtual machines. You also get Snap Layouts for multitasking, biometric sign-in on compatible hardware, and DirectX 12 Ultimate for gaming.

Office Professional 2021 covers the productivity side without requiring a Microsoft 365 subscription. You can create documents, work with spreadsheets, build presentations, manage email, and save files locally. Publisher is included as well, though Microsoft support for it ends after October 2026.

There are a few important compatibility details to note, however. The Office license works on Windows 10 or 11 and is tied to the PC where it’s activated. The Windows 11 Pro license is also for one PC and non-transferable, and your computer must meet Microsoft’s hardware requirements, including TPM 2.0, UEFI firmware, at least 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Normally retailing for $418.99, you can grab this Windows 11 Pro and Office Professional 2021 bundle for only $32.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.