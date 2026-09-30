This $34.99 app gives you more ways to wrangle a PDF

TL;DR: SwifDoo PDF Pro lets you edit, convert, compress, translate, and OCR PDFs on Windows, with a perpetual license for one PC now $34.99 (reg. $129).

PDFs preserve documents well but are much less flexible when you need to change them. SwifDoo PDF Pro brings editing, conversion, OCR, and other PDF tools into one Windows app, and it’s on sale for $34.99 (reg. $129).

SwifDoo lets you get directly into a PDF to add or change text, insert and adjust images, add links, rearrange pages, annotate sections, or combine several documents into one. You can also split an oversized PDF into separate files or compress it when an email attachment has developed ambitions of its own.

When the PDF needs more than a quick edit

Sometimes editing the PDF isn’t the answer. SwifDoo can convert PDFs to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, images, EPUB, CAD, and other formats, as well as create PDFs from a range of file types. Batch processing lets you tackle multiple conversions or compress, encrypt, split, and print several files at once.

Scanned paperwork gets some attention, too. Built-in OCR can recognize text in scans and image-based PDFs, making that content searchable and editable. It can also convert scanned documents into editable formats such as Word while aiming to preserve the original layout.

For documents that arrive in an unfamiliar language, SwifDoo can translate selected text directly inside a PDF, saving you a trip between your PDF and a separate translation tool when you’re working through a document in another language. That could come in handy with an overseas report, technical documentation, or the occasional instruction manual that assumes you’re multilingual.

This perpetual license is for one Windows PC and is limited to new users. SwifDoo also requires an internet connection for full functionality, so this isn’t an offline PDF utility.

Formerly $129, you can get a lifetime subscription to Swifdoo for only $34.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.