This $35 tool recovers files you thought were gone for good

Losing important files doesn’t always happen in dramatic ways. Sometimes it’s a quick delete or a drive that suddenly stops showing your data. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is available for lifetime access at $34.97 (MSRP $149.95) with code TAKE15.

Data recovery, minus the headache

One of the most common scenarios is accidental deletion—photos removed from a camera card, documents wiped during a cleanup, or videos lost while moving files between drives.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is designed to scan quickly and deeply, recovering files even after formatting or system crashes. With support for over 1,000 file types and 2,000 device types, it works across internal drives, external hard drives, USB flash drives, memory cards, cameras, and more.

Another common use case is corrupted media. If you’ve ever tried to open a video or photo only to find it damaged, EaseUS includes built-in repair tools that can fix corrupted MP4, MOV, and JPEG files during the recovery process. For professionals working with large video libraries or photo archives, this can be a major time-saver.

The software keeps things straightforward with a three-step process: scan, preview, and recover. You can preview files before restoring them, filter results by file type or deletion date, and even recover files while a scan is still running.

That means you don’t have to wait around if you find what you need early.

For more complex cases, EaseUS also offers optional one-on-one manual recovery services. If your data can’t be recovered, there’s no charge—adding an extra layer of confidence.

Whether it’s lost work files, personal photos, or media stored on a failing drive, this tool gives users a reliable way to recover what matters without turning a small mistake into a permanent loss.

