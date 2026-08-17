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This $60 app puts a scanner in your pocket

August 17, 2026

TL;DR: Scan anything from anywhere with this lifetime subscription to SwiftScan VIP, on sale now for just $59.99 (MSRP $199.99).

We no longer need clunky scanner-printer hybrids; we can now scan right from our smartphones with a lifetime subscription to SwiftScan VIP for only $59.99.

Take your scanner with you wherever you go with SwiftScan

How many people are really working out of an office these days? Since a lot of us are working from home or from the nearest coffee shop, it’s important to make sure your tools can go everywhere with you. SwiftScan VIP turns your smartphone or tablet into an on-the-go scanning device, so you can digitize documents wherever you end up.

SwiftScan VIP makes it easier than ever to scan — just point the camera at the page you’d like to scan. It detects the edges and crops the document for you. If you’re not satisfied with the scan, you can improve it with built-in tools like color filters, blur reduction, and auto enhancements. And if you’re scanning multiple pages, it’s easy to combine them in a single document.

After you scan, you can save your files as a JPG or PDF file and send them via email or fax. You can also upload them to a cloud storage service.

SwiftScan doubles as a document organizer, putting your documents into folders with OCR technology that makes them easy to search. If you have a PDF, you can also edit that easily within the app, whether you need to sign, annotate, or redact information from the file.

Make scanning easier than ever with this lifetime subscription to SwiftScan VIP, now only $59.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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