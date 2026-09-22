This AI PDF editor is $49.99 for life on Windows, Mac, and iOS

TL;DR: PDNob Pro is an AI-powered PDF editor for Windows, Mac, and iPhone that handles OCR, conversion, and cloud storage, and a lifetime license is on sale for $49.99 (reg. $349.95).

Most PDF editors lock you into a monthly Adobe-style bill or work on just one kind of device. PDNob Pro does neither, and a lifetime license is $49.99 (MSRP $349.95).

One editor for Windows, Mac, and iPhone

PDNob runs on Windows, Mac, and iPhone, and a single license works on two devices at once, so your laptop and phone stay in sync while many rival editors stop at one platform. You can edit text, fonts, images, and layouts directly in a PDF the same way you would in Word, then merge, split, convert, compress, or sign files without a second app.

Convert to and from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and image formats while keeping the original fonts and tables intact. OCR turns scanned contracts and receipts into searchable, editable text, even in batches.

PDNob’s AI tools also read a document for you. You can chat with a long report to get a summary, ask a contract specific questions, or translate and rewrite sections without reading every page. Your purchase includes 6,000 AI credits for those features, plus 20GB of cloud storage and lifetime updates with no upgrade fees. Redeem your code within 30 days of purchase.

Stop renting a PDF editor by the month and own one across every device you use.

Get a PDNob Pro PDF Editor lifetime license on sale for $49.99 (MSRP $349.95).

StackSocial prices subject to change.