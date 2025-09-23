This Apple Pencil alternative has a much lower price

TL;DR: Instead of an expensive Apple Pencil, get a Tinymoose Pencil Pro 2 on sale for $29.99 (reg. $39.95).

Finding a good iPad stylus can be tricky if you want quality without paying Apple Pencil prices. The Tinymoose Pencil Pro 2 is smooth, precise, and has smart shortcuts, making it a strong alternative on sale now for $29.99 (reg. $39.95)

Is the Tinymoose Pencil Pro worth it?

The Tinymoose Pencil Pro 2 gives iPad users a premium stylus at a more approachable price. Designed for iPads from 2018 and newer, it connects over Bluetooth so you can check battery status right on the screen. Tilt sensitivity and palm rejection make drawing and writing feel natural, letting you shade, sketch, or take notes without worrying about stray marks. A magnetic side mount keeps the stylus securely attached to your iPad, so it is always within reach.

A smart shortcut button adds a little extra control. With simple single, double, or long presses, you can open multitasking, exit apps, or power the stylus on and off without tapping through menus. The aluminum body is light yet sturdy, giving it a comfortable balance for long sessions of drawing, editing, or handwriting.

Performance is fast and reliable. The Pencil Pro 2 responds instantly with no noticeable lag, so every line appears as soon as you move the tip. USB-C charging is quick, reaching 80 percent in about 15 minutes and providing more than 10 hours of use on a full charge.

Each package includes three spare nibs, a USB-C charging cable, and a leather carrying case to keep everything organized.

You don’t need to pay for an Apple Pencil to get a high-quality stylus for your iPad.

Right now, you can pick up a Tinymoose Pencil Pro 2 Stylus on sale for $29.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.