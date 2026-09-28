Trade another rerun for 4,000 documentaries and just $150 — forever

TL;DR: Get a MagellanTV lifetime subscription for $149.97 (reg. $999) and stream more than 4,000 ad-free documentaries, with new titles added weekly.

You can spend another evening hunting for something worthwhile, or open a streaming service built entirely around “Television Worth Watching.” MagellanTV puts thousands of documentaries within reach without a monthly fee.

A digital content library built for curious minds

The Magellan TV catalog spans space, science and technology, ancient history, nature, biography, true crime, travel, art and culture, and more. That range makes it easy to jump from the mechanics of the universe to the mysteries of human civilization without switching services.

Specific programs include The Unsolved Killings of Jack the Ripper, Burnout: The Truth About Work, and the award-winning John F. Kennedy: Making of a President. MagellanTV also produces original documentaries available exclusively on the platform, creates curated playlists around influential people and events, and adds new programming every week. Some titles are subject to geographic availability.

Available documentaries stream without ads, while 4K quality comes standard wherever supported. It is a decidedly civilized way to watch a three-part investigation without being interrupted by an insurance mascot.

Stream on nearly any screen

Stream MagellanTV on your laptop or mobile device, cast it from your smartphone or tablet to Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, or just download the app on a compatible smart TV. Multiple-device support makes it practical to start an episode at a desk and finish it on the largest screen in the house.

For viewers who would rather pay once than keep another monthly charge on the books, the value is straightforward: this subscription is currently $149.97, an 84% savings on its regular $999 price.

Get a MagellanTV lifetime subscription for $149.97 and give your screen time a little more substance.

StackSocial prices subject to change.