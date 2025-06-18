Turn your half-baked idea into a full book with a little help from AI

TL;DR: Lifetime access to this AI book writer is now only $49, allowing you to generate up to 150,000 words each month (reg. $540).

You know what’s easier than writing a book? Thinking about it. If you’ve got a list of ideas but zero time to turn them into chapters, this AI can help. It takes your outline (or even just a vibe) and cranks out a polished, ready-to-publish book.

Youbooks is designed for those who always talk about “that book they want to write,” but will probably never actually do it. Why let the idea fizzle out when you could use this AI book generator to help you share it with the world? It’s currently 90% off, and you can create multiple stories with it across your lifetime.

How to write a book with AI

Think of Youbooks as a writing partner that never tires, never judges, and can turn your concept into a structured, fully written nonfiction book in a matter of hours.

Here’s how it works: Youbooks pulls from multiple large language models (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Llama) and does real-time web research while writing. That means your book is not only well-written, but packed with current facts and statistics. You can even upload your own research, documents, and style samples so the AI writes in your voice, not a generic robot tone.

Once your draft is complete (up to 300,000 words long!), Youbooks gives you a ready-to-use manuscript in Word, EPUB, PDF, or Markdown formats. From there, self-publishing is surprisingly accessible: many creators upload to platforms like Amazon KDP or IngramSpark, turning their AI-assisted books into real products sold online—no literary agent required.

So, if you’ve been dreaming of seeing your name on a cover—and actually making it happen this year, or this month—Youbooks might be the most practical shortcut you’ve been waiting for.

Get your Youbooks lifetime subscription now for just $49 (reg. $540).

