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Upgrade your PC to Windows 11 Pro for less than $10

August 19, 2026

TL;DR: Score your own license to Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97 (MSRP $199) now through August 20.

If you’re in the market for a new operating system that can keep up with your multitasking and busy workload, it’s time to get Windows 11 Pro. Right now, it’s on sale for just $9.97 (MSRP $199) until August 20.

Make the switch to Windows 11 Pro

A powerful PC is only as useful as its operating system. If you’re looking for one that was built for today’s modern professional, you need Windows 11 Pro. Not only does it offer a range of features ready to streamline your workflow, but it’s also packed with enterprise-grade tools.

This Windows 11 Pro license provides all the great things from the core Windows 11 experience — like snap layouts for multitasking and DirectX 12 Ultimate for gaming — and adds features that boost your cybersecurity so you can rest easy knowing your data is safe.

Windows 11 Pro offers BitLocker device encryption, Hyper-V for running virtual machines, and Windows Sandbox for testing apps. You’ll also have Azure AD for business identity and access management, plus biometric login and TPM 2.0 that uses facial or fingerprint recognition.

You’ll have your very own AI-powered assistant, Copilot, built right into the taskbar to answer your questions, summarize pages, and even write code.

Before you purchase, make sure your PC is compatible with Windows 11 and has Microsoft’s PC Health Check app. If your PC is running Windows 10 and can’t use Windows Update to upgrade to Windows 11, this version won’t work either.

Get Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97 (MSRP $199) now through August 20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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