Upgrade your Windows PC with Office 2021 Pro and Windows 11 Pro for $35

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for just $34.97 (reg. $418.99).

Upgrade your PC with two essential Microsoft products with The Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License & Windows 11 Pro Bundle for just $34.97 (reg. $418.99) while it’s on sale through November 1.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows

Unlike Microsoft 365, this lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 Professional gives you full access to the entire suite via a single one-time purchase, with no monthly or annual fees.

You can expect lifetime access to the likes of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Access, and Publisher. From here, you can do just about anything, from managing emails, notes, and data to creating documents, presentations, and spreadsheets.

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 gives you access to the most current version of Microsoft’s OS. But unlike the Home edition, this Pro version comes with an additional three advanced features geared toward business, IT, and development users. This includes Azure AD for business access and identity management, Hyper-V for running virtual machines in isolation, and BitLocker encryption for advanced data security via full-disk encryption.

What’s more, you also get full access to other features like Copilot, Windows Sandbox, biometric login with TPM 2.0, Snap Layouts, and DirectX 12.

So, with two reliable products on the line, why wait? Get The Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Lifetime License & Windows 11 Pro Bundle for $34.97 (reg. $418.99). Sale ends November 1.

StackSocial prices subject to change.