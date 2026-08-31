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Watch a lifetime of documentaries for a one-time fee, just $150

August 31, 2026

TL;DR: Watch a lifetime of documentaries with a Curiosity Stream lifetime subscription, on sale now for $149.99.

If you like educational shows like documentaries, you might be disappointed by Netflix, but there’s a better option. Curiosity Stream is a full documentary streaming platform, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $149.99 (reg. $399.99).

A lifetime of documentaries for a one-time fee
This Documentary App Beats The Big Streamers — Watch Forever, Pay Once

Curiosity Stream came from John Hendricks, the founder of Discovery Communications. What that translates to is a quality platform that gives you thousands of films, series, and shows spanning science, technology, history, nature, and art, with new titles arriving every week. And you get the benefit of being able to watch without worrying about any changes to your subscription fees.

Curiosity Stream even has its own originals and exclusives, including series like Planet of Treasures, Engineering the Future, Deep Time History, and Into the Jungle. Everything streams in 1080p HD across your phone, tablet, computer, and TV. You can download titles to watch offline when you don’t have a connection, and the search tools let you jump straight to the subject you’re after. Bookmark a show partway through, and you can resume it later on a different device.

The platform won its first Emmy for Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, a trilogy in which the physicist explores the cosmos aboard a computer-generated ship. You can also access popular staples like nature documentaries narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Don’t settle for a limited selection of documentaries.

Pay once and get a Curiosity Stream lifetime subscription on sale for $149.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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