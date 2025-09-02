You no longer need to pay monthly for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

TL;DR: Instead of paying monthly for Microsoft 365, now you can get Microsoft Office for life for $130.

Every month you pay for Microsoft 365, it becomes a worse deal. Instead of paying $99.99 every single year, now you can get the same apps for life. Microsoft Office 2024 comes with Word, Excel, and more, and lifetime access is now $129.97.

Microsoft Office vs. Microsoft 365

This license gives you full access to many of the core Microsoft apps professionals rely on every day, and you only have to pay for them once. They install directly onto your desktop, and they’re compatible with Mac or PC:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

These aren’t outdated apps. They each have the latest updates, which include new AI improvements. Word has Smart Compose, which uses AI to suggest sentence completions to help you speed through projects. Excel has its new dynamic arrays, improved filtering, and upgraded charting tools to help you work with large and complex data sets. PowerPoint has improved its presentation tools, now with options for recording video and audio, or creating captions.

This is a one-time purchase. There are no recurring fees, and updates are included.

When you’re paying for software you’re always going to need, you can end up paying thousands needlessly.

Right now, you can get Microsoft Office 2024 Home and Business for Mac or PC for $129.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.