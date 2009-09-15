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Video: DivX demonstrates DivX Plus HD

By New Atlas
September 15, 2009
Video: DivX demonstrates DivX Plus HD
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After seeing CE devices that were certified for DivX Plus HD playback at IFA 2009, wondering what exactly what DivX Plus HD was, and finding next to no information about it on the web, we decided to go straight to the source.

In short, it's a bunch of nifty stuff for both high-definition content consumers and creators, but if you want to know much, much more, click through for the video of Tim Hanlon talking to DivX at IFA. Enjoy!

Gizmag @ IFA 2009 - DivX Plus HD

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