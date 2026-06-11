Two new mini-ROVs are set explore the inky depths

It was nine years ago that we told you about the intriguing Pioneer mini-ROV (underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle), made by Norway's Blueye Robotics. Well, it's now got not one but two more capable siblings, in the forms of the ocean-exploring X3 Ultra and X7.

First up is the X3 Ultra, which is one step above the base model X1 (which replaced the Pioneer).

The X3 Ultra gets readied for a dive Blueye Robotics

Featuring an aluminum and ABS body, the X3 Ultra is capable of descending to a maximum depth of 305 meters (1,001 ft), transmitting live 4K/30fps video up a communications tether to a topside Wi-Fi module located inside the tether reel. The user's tablet or smartphone wirelessly connects to that module. That person can control the ROV via an iOS/Android app on their mobile device, or they can use a dedicated joystick controller that connects to their tablet/phone via Bluetooth.

The handheld joystick controller Blueye Robotics

The ROV's 115-degree-lens camera can be tilted 30 degrees up or down, and is helped out in low-light conditions by a dimmable spotlight that puts out 3,300 lumens. Video footage and 8-megapixel still photos are recorded on a removable onboard 512GB SD card.

The X3 Ultra weighs 8.6 kg (19 lb) out of the water, and is propelled both vertically and horizontally by four 350-watt thrusters. It has a top forward speed of 1.5 meters (4.9 ft) per second, and is claimed to be good for about two hours of runtime per charge of its standard battery – that figure climbs to five hours if buyers opt for the high-capacity battery.

And if simply looking around underwater isn't enough for you, the ROV is equipped with three powered "guest ports" for attaching optional accessories. These include things like grippers, environmental sensors, sonar units, and acoustic positioning systems.

The Blueye X7, pictured here with an optional gripper attachment on the underside Blueye Robotics

The X7 is definitely intended for more serious use, as it can descend to 500 meters (1,640 ft), its spotlights put out a combined 10,000 lumens, and it's propelled by seven thrusters which give it a full six DoF (degrees of freedom) of maneuverability.

It weighs 20 kg (44 lb) out of the water, and is powered by two batteries that should provide about 2.5 hours of runtime in standard form, or around five hours in high-capacity. That said, users also have the option of powering the ROV from a topside source through the tether.

The X7 can dive to a maximum depth of 500 m (1,640 ft) Blueye Robotics

The X7 likewise features the guest ports, but this time there are seven of the things – so it can really be loaded up, like an underwater Swiss Army knife.

Blueye tells us that pricing for both the X3 Ultra and the X7 starts at about US$19,000 and goes up from there depending on options. If that's a bit much for you, and all that you really want to do is explore your local pond, you might want to check out the much more humble $479 Chasing Dory underwater drone.

The Next Generation of Blueye Technology | Blueye X7

Source: Blueye Robotics

