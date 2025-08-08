HoverAir Aqua: World's first waterproof autonomous consumer drone

The gents over at Hoverair have 1-upped themselves, making the world's first 100% waterproof consumer drone called the HoverAir Aqua. I've seen it in action, and I want to be first in line to get one.

If you've seen my take on the HoverAir X1 Promax, you already know that I'm a fan. It's tiny, it's smart, and it chases you around catching your best side like a Las Vegas street photographer trying to fleece you for some cash. It's a solid drone with great optics and a fantastic price point.

It's no wonder that a few days ago, HoverAir announced it's cooking up some more flying goodies for us to drool over.

Yesterday, I got a chance to attend the virtual press launch of the little orange drone with a full Q&A with Zero Zero Robotics (parent company of HoverAir) co-founder MQ Wang, and while I can't spill all the juicy details just yet, I can firmly say that it's going to make a proper cannonball splash in the drone market.

If you're into watersports like canoeing, kayaking (flat or white water), water skiing, jet skiing, paddle/wake/knee/skim/kite/body (or any other) boarding (even waterboarding, I suppose), surfing, windsurfing, foiling, boating … or even [redacted], then you're going to be pretty stoked with the Aqua.

HoverAir Aqua: The World's First watersports drone can land in water

The deets I'm allowed to tease you with:



It's waterproof.

It's autonomous.

It absolutely hauls the mail and can track you at 34 mph (55 km/h).

It takes off and lands in the water.

lands in the water. It can get barreled in a wave ( so pitted).

pitted). It's got a 1/1.3 CMOS camera that shoots in 4K at 100 fps for those ultra crispy slo-mo shots.

It can withstand wind up to 38 mph (61 km/h).

And it's under the 250-gram FAA limit for requiring a pilot's license.

Personally, I like to kayak in and around the Gulf of America (I struggled with "Do I call it Gulf of Mexico?"). I've been really tempted to take the X1 Promax out with me to catch a couple clips while I'm out paddling, but it's always seemed just a bit too risky for a shot I'll never use for anything other than a memory keepsake. Though, I don't think the Aqua will be 'gator-proof either.

Expect to see full product specs in a couple of weeks here on New Atlas!

Source: HoverAir Aqua

