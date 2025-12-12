This tiny dev board is packed with features for ambitious makers

If you enjoy building or tinkering with electronics, this hacking tool can help you get wildly creative with your projects, and make it a lot easier to test them. It's called the Kode Dot, and not only does it packs a ton of useful hardware into its compact body, it also has a couple of powerful features on the software side you'll likely lose many an evening to in your workspace.

The Dot is a pocket-sized creator tool or electronics multitool or whatever else you want to call it, conceptually similar to the Flipper Zero and the Monstatek M1. However, it's far more approachable, with its 2.13-inch color touchscreen, onboard OS with an app launcher, and AI capabilities.

The programmable GPIOs let you connect and fiddle with servo motors, switches, and LEDs Kode

This ESP32-SE-based gadget has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, infrared, NFC, and RFID modules built in, so you can connect to and control all kinds of stuff. It's also got programmable GPIO pins to connect to electronic components like switches, servo motors, and LEDs.

A USB-C port lets you charge the Dot's 500-mAh battery, and also plug in to Windows, Mac, and Linux machines. Plus, it's got a 9-axis sensor for gyro-like controls, as well as a mic and speaker.

That opens the door to a wide range of DIY electronics projects to get into, including building a custom infrared remote control for gadgets, writing NFC tags for home automation triggers, scanning for hidden Bluetooth devices around you, controlling robots with gestures, running BadUSB scripts as soon as you plug your Dot into a PC, and creating programs to run motors and lights.

That last bit can be especially fun, since you can easily plug a breadboard into the top of the Dot and get cracking. What's more, this little device can use Wi-Fi to connect to AI services like Google's Gemini, and follow your voice commands to have the motors or LEDs connected to the breadboard do your bidding.

There are also additional modules you can buy to plug into the Dot, like a camera module, and an RF module that supports LoRa and Meshtastic technologies to connect to other devices – including other Dots.

You can run and control all kinds of programs on the Dot by simply coding in any IDE you like, and deploying them on the device's own simple OS Kode

As if that wasn't enough, the Dot can also use its 9-axis sensor to serve as an air mouse and support gestures for other applications, like games you can play with a fellow Dot owner.

While some other creator tools are more hardcore, the Dot is a lot easier to get started with. It runs its own OS, so you can just write your own apps in your favorite IDE (Integrated Development Environment), and run them on the Dot directly instead of having to flash the device. You can interact with these apps on the Dot's touchscreen or use its physical buttons, and even share your creations with others.

Ultimately, it looks like a fun way to test your coding chops and control your hobby electronics projects – with less of the usual steep learning curve.

You can not only run your own programs on the Dot, but also share them and try out others created by community members Kode

The Kode Dot is set to retail at US$169, but it's currently discounted by 40%, down to $129, on its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. For $132, you can get the much cooler looking transparent edition that lets you see its components through the case.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, the Kode team says it's already begun collaborating with manufacturing partners to get the Dot into production, and it's blasted past its funding goal with more than $640,000 pledged by over 3,200 backers.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to begin shipping worldwide in July 2026. Delivery costs vary by region; US and EU orders will attract a $15 fee, and Kode will handle customs procedures for you.

Find the Kode Dot on its Kickstarter page, where you can check out early reviews from several DIY YouTubers to learn more about what it can do.

