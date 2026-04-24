© 2026 New Atlas
Engineering

These designer roof tiles are actually efficient solar panels

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
April 24, 2026
These designer roof tiles are actually efficient solar panels
Foil cutting patterns can be used to imitate roof tiles without significantly impairing the efficiency of the PV module
Foil cutting patterns can be used to imitate roof tiles without significantly impairing the efficiency of the PV module
View 4 Images
Foil cutting patterns can be used to imitate roof tiles without significantly impairing the efficiency of the PV module
1/4
Foil cutting patterns can be used to imitate roof tiles without significantly impairing the efficiency of the PV module
Conventional black solar panels can detract from the look of a building
2/4
Conventional black solar panels can detract from the look of a building
ShadeCut enables customization of PV systems' appearance like never before, such as with custom designs or lettering
3/4
ShadeCut enables customization of PV systems' appearance like never before, such as with custom designs or lettering
ShadeCut film could be applied to panels like these to help them blend into existing tiled roofs
4/4
ShadeCut film could be applied to panels like these to help them blend into existing tiled roofs
View gallery - 4 images

The appearance of blocky black solar panels hasn't changed much at all in the last several years, and in the case of many buildings and roofs, they can really cramp your style.

Fraunhofer ISE, a German research institute focused on solar energy systems, may have an aesthetically pleasing solution. Its ShadeCut tech lets you apply colored film on to solar panels while allowing them to maintain up to 95% of their power output.

"Modules with ShadeCut can look like masonry or roof tiles and blend in perfectly in terms of color," said Dr. Martin Heinrich, who leads integration of photovoltaics at the institute.. "It also allows for the customization of PV systems, for example with logo lettering or patterns." He added that this could be especially useful in outfitting the solar panels on facades, roofs, and even railings of historic buildings without detracting from their appearance.

Conventional black solar panels can detract from the look of a building
Conventional black solar panels can detract from the look of a building

Complex patterns, colors with different effects, and even multilayered designs can be applied directly onto solar modules.

ShadeCut enables customization of PV systems' appearance like never before, such as with custom designs or lettering
ShadeCut enables customization of PV systems' appearance like never before, such as with custom designs or lettering

It's based on Fraunhofer's own MorphoColor coating technology, which a team from the institute presented in a paper that appeared in IEEE Journal of Photovoltaics back in 2021. MorphoColor almost entirely avoids reducing the efficiency of solar panels by using a highly selective design that lets most sunlight pass through. The coating is engineered to reflect only a very narrow range of light (the specific color you see). It's so narrow that it allows a lot of light to pass through to the solar cells.

A phenomenon called "destructive interference" is at play in this coating. Here, the layers of the thin-film stack in the material are precisely measured so that unwanted reflections – which would normally waste energy – are cancelled out by the light waves bumping into each other, leaving more energy for the panel to collect. Special "transition" layers prevent light from bouncing around; this reduces reflection losses and ensures the light moves straight to the solar cells.

Plus, unlike traditional methods of coloring panels that often use 'diffusing foils' that scatter light everywhere and cause power losses of up to 50%, MorphoColor uses a precise 3D photonic structure on the glass surface designed specifically for high transmission.

The tech has also been adapted to create a film that can be applied on existing panels, and it can be laser cut to depict all kinds of designs and intricate patterns with precision.

ShadeCut film could be applied to panels like these to help them blend into existing tiled roofs
ShadeCut film could be applied to panels like these to help them blend into existing tiled roofs

Hopefully, we'll soon see ShadeCut commercialized and made widely available. That could allow for the beautification of buildings and infrastructure like bus shelters, freeway overpasses, and airport terminals that can have solar panels installed.

Source: Fraunhofer ISE

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

EngineeringMaterialsSolar CellFraunhofer
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

Most Viewed

The JEC Tower, by AS+GG, is the next world's tallest skyscraper and is due to be completed in 2028
Architecture
World's new tallest building nears major construction milestone
Construction on the new world's tallest skyscraper is rapidly approaching a major milestone. Saudi Arabia's JEC Tower is racing towards 100 floors, making it another step closer to achieving its projected 2028 completion date.
After 144 years, the Basílica de la Sagrada Família will no longer be photobombed by construction cranes as its exterior is now complete
Architecture
World's tallest church nears completion after 144 years of construction
Almost a century and a half after construction began on La Sagrada Familia, the exterior structure of the tallest church in the world was finally completed last Friday in Barcelona, Spain. Its tallest tower has reached its maximum height of 566 ft.
The Pinnacle SkyTower boasts bragging rights as Canada's tallest skyscraper and reaches a maximum height of 351.85 m (1154 ft)
Architecture
12-sided skyscraper sets record for most floors in North America
The ambitious Pinnacle SkyTower has reached a major milestone. The supertall skyscraper has topped out at 106 floors and now holds the record for the most floors of any residential building in North America.
A section of concrete reinforced with traditional rebar (right) and the experimental new wavy PLA (left)
Materials
Steel rebar may have met its match – in the form of wavy plastic
Who could possibly compare to Superman, the Man of Steel? Definitely not a man of plastic! Right? Wrong. Scientists have discovered that unconventionally shaped plastics may rival steel bars as reinforcement materials in construction concrete.
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District is expected to be completed by the end of 2029
Architecture
Under-construction skyscraper looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
You could be forgiven for assuming that this pyramidal skyscraper project was a still from a sci-fi TV show, or perhaps another render that's never going to go ahead. But it is indeed real, and it's begun the early stages of construction.
Ambition unrealized? Mukaab was slated to become the world's largest skyscraper but its future is now uncertain
Architecture
Saudi halts largest skyscraper on the planet, future uncertain
Mukaab, the world's largest skyscraper, is one of the most ambitious construction projects ever conceived. However, according to a new report, Saudi authorities have stopped work on the the gigantic building, and its future now looks uncertain.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!