RescueBiner is made to save users from their cars

Remember back when carabiners were designed solely for hanging one thing from another? Nope, us neither. Now, a new multi-purpose 'biner is claimed to help users get out of crashed vehicles.

Called the RescueBiner, the aluminum-alloy device was created by Kentucky-based wilderness first responders Matt Able and Kelly Moore. The two of them figured that both drivers and emergency response workers needed a readily-reachable tool that could be used to cut through jammed seatbelts, and to break window glass.

For the seatbelt-slicing, the RescueBiner utilizes a replaceable cutting blade that's recessed into a slot along one side of the device, so it shouldn't accidentally cut users' fingers or clothing. The window-breaking is managed via a tungsten carbide tip on the bottom of the carabiner.

When performing either action, users keep hold of the tool utilizing a finger grip incorporated into its spring-loaded gate, and a flattened thumb rest on top.

The RescueBiner is made for both drivers and first responders Longtail Designs

And yes, when not being used to perform rescues, the RescueBiner can also be utilized for more traditional tasks like hanging water bottles off of backpacks. It should be noted that if said backpack were to be tossed into the back seat or trunk of a car, however, the carabiner would likely be inaccessible to someone trapped in the front.

Should you be interested, the device is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$20 will get you one.

Other examples of multi-use carabiners include models that can start fires, take photos, serve as screwdrivers, and adjust ski bindings. And if you prefer the idea of a belt-cutting, window-breaking gadget that you just leave in the glove box until it's needed, you might want to check out StatGear's T3 Tactical Auto Rescue Tool.

Source: Kickstarter

