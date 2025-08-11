A Ferrari 3.5-liter V8 engine on a superbike sounds bonkers, but it’s real

There probably wouldn't be many people who’d look at a V8 engine and think, yup, let’s put that on a motorcycle. Well, Max Hazan is one of the rare few who not only thought it, he actually did it – creating an entire bespoke motorcycle in the process.

A few months back, we did a story when Hazan was still in the early stages of the build. Since then, the project has come a long way, steadily taking the shape of a café racer–styled custom – one that actually runs.

It’s taken him close to a year to bring the bike to life. It’s called the HF355, named for the 3.5-liter V8 engine that originally powered the Ferrari F355 between 1994 and 1999. It’s one of the best-sounding engines ever to come out of Ferrari’s stable, revving to nearly 10,000 rpm.

Before we get into the details, here’s what it sounds like:

That’s a naturally aspirated, 400-horsepower motor, mounted longitudinally and paired with a six-speed gearbox. The bike weighs 550 lb (250 kg) dry, 590 lb (267 kg) wet, with nearly half of that weight, 237 lb (107 kg), coming from the engine alone.

That’s roughly 100 lb (45 kg) heavier than a typical 1,000cc sportsbike, but given the sheer size of the V8, it’s a trade-off that makes sense.

To help with cooling, there’s a ducted radiator beneath the engine, working in tandem with four computer-controlled electric fans to manage heat. The engine also runs a dry sump system, with the oil tank mounted on top freeing up space, reducing complexity, and keeping things accessible for whoever ends up maintaining this beast.

To accommodate the heft of the V8, Hazan completely stripped away any stock frame. All components are bolted directly to the engine and transmission. The HF355 runs a bespoke ECU, in-house carbon bodywork, custom headers and exhaust, fully custom front and rear suspension – well, pretty much everything is bespoke.

The result? A power-to-weight ratio of about 0.67 hp/lb—better than the ultra-high-performance BMW S1000 RR, which comes in at 0.46 hp/lb.

There’s no donor bike here – Hazan crafted all of the bodywork himself, using composite materials and custom molds. He even added an acrylic windshield and aerodynamic winglets to the front fairing.

The finished machine is about the length of an adventure bike, though Hazan shortened the wheelbase to 63 inches (1,600 mm) axle-to-axle to preserve that classic sportbike appearance. Ergonomics were a major challenge with a bike this size, so Hazan spent significant time dialing in seat height, footpeg location, and handlebar reach.

Exact specifications are still under wraps – it’s currently listed under the “in the works” section of Hazan’s website. One thing’s certain: the HF355 is not destined for mass production. As for who will be crazy enough to ride it, that remains to be seen.

Source: Hazan Motorworks / Maxwell Hazan