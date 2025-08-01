World's largest subwoofer measures more than 8 feet across

We're definitely getting Back To The Future vibes from this one. Germany's Ascendo Immersive Audio already lays claim to the world's most powerful subwoofer with its extraordinary 80 Sub. The 80 refers to its size – 80 inches. Now the company has dialed it up to 100.

From hoverboards to time-traveling DeLoreans, shrink-to-fit clothing and self-lacing sneakers to holographic sharks that try to bite your head off, folks have been marveling at the dazzling array of tech predictions from the Back to the Future movie trilogy for decades.

But my favorite is seen in the opening credits of the first movie, as Marty McFly enters Doc Brown's garage lab and flips beautifully analog switches and cranks the dials before plugging in an instrument cable – first into the "CRM-114" amplifier interface and then into his yellow Chiquita guitar. After which, he's literally blown away at the first power chord.

I imagine that high-end home theater enthusiasts seated at the first outing for Ascendo's latest monster woofers will also be blown away by the incredible low-end thunder, though perhaps not so dramatically.

The company has been producing high-end loudspeakers since 1999 – "that are valued among the best in the world for audiophile music reproduction." Amplifiers and subwoofers also form part of its product portfolio, and in 2017 Ascendo went large with a passive sub sporting a "gigantic custom-built 50-inch driver" with dual 13.5-inch voice coils.

This model is driven by a 20-kW DSP/amp setup, can punch as low as 1 Hz and move "as much air as 40 standard 18-inch subwoofers." But the sonic wizards weren't happy to sit on their mega-sub laurels, launching the 80 Sub a few years later – "hands down the most powerful and precise cinema subwoofer in the world." Until now.

"We are proud to be the leader in infrasonic bass," said the company's Geoffrey Heinzel. "Our continuous innovation in this category translates to an extremely high-performance, emotionally connected experience that enriches state-of-the-art home theaters and music reproduction systems with bass you can feel."

And feel it you will. The 50 Sub and 80 Sub are being replaced with a 64-inch beast and a 100-inch behemoth – both coming with a host of refinements designed to deliver impactful ultra-low rumble. "These two new subwoofers are the largest in the world for home cinema, and are incredibly powerful, efficient, and fast," added Heinzel.

Technicians have employed a shallower compliance curve for improved performance. The quad suspension system has been optimized for greater linear and non-linear movement across the entire range, while the use of "advanced" materials help ensure noise-free operation. And the voice coil at the center of the massive cone measures 21 inches in diameter – which is bigger than many commercially available full-sized subs.

Cabinets have been upgraded for more rigidity and control, enclosure depth has increased for extended frequency response at the bottom end, and multiple-density damping materials have been used to lower resonance frequency. Optional enclosures boasting improved internal bracing are also available for specific applications.

The driver unit of the 100 Sub Pro on its own weighs in at around 260 kg (over 570 lb), and that will increase substantially when a custom enclosure is added into the mix.

As indicated, these giants are designed for installation in high-end home theater setups, and will come with a suitably high purchase price – though we don't have any details on that. If you're in North Carolina this weekend you could ask company reps and let us know, as Ascendo is attending Audio Advice Live in Raleigh. You can watch an exclusive interview at the show from AV Nirvana for more information.

Source: Ascendo Immersive Audio