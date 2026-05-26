Portable 4K projector doubles as a karaoke party machine

Portable projectors have come a long way from the simple movie-night gadgets they used to be not so long ago. Recently, companies have been adding features like built-in streaming platforms, better speakers, automatic setup, and outdoor-friendly designs.

The Audiray X5, now on Kickstarter, takes this trend a step further by packing a projector, stereo speaker system, karaoke machine, and smart TV hub into one modular unit. Its headline features include high-resolution projection, powerful brightness, detachable audio modules, and dual wireless microphones.

The X5’s flexible projection setup allows content to be aimed upward, making ceiling projection possible from a bed or sofa Audiray

Rather than just being a way to shrink a home theater, Audiray is trying to turn the projector into a mobile, grab-and-go entertainment station for movies, music, karaoke, camping trips, and fun nights in the backyard.

The X5 projector’s specs are its main draw. It offers native 4K UHD resolution at 3,840 x 2,160, 1,200 ANSI lumens of brightness, and a claimed 20,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. It also comes with a 1.0:1 short-throw ratio, which should make it easier to use in smaller spaces like apartments, RVs, or compact living rooms, where throw distance can be restrictive.

Automatic focus and keystone correction handle the image calibration instantly, minimizing setup friction. The brightness chops should help when lighting isn’t quite perfect, too – though like most portable projectors, it will perform best in dimmer environments.

The detachable speaker modules allow the Audiray X5 to double as a standalone stereo system for music playback Audiray

Audio is where the X5 sets itself apart from typical compact models. It includes 60-W sound through detachable speakers for stereo separation, with the promise of stronger bass and clearer vocals than most built-in systems. The speakers can work as part of the theater setup, or function more like a standalone stereo system. Throw in two wireless microphones, and the X5 turns into a karaoke machine without needing extra audio gear – a useful twist for parties, where projector speakers often don’t quite cut it.

The X5 also includes Google TV, offering access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Spotify, and more without an external streaming stick. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and ports such as HDMI, USB, AUX, and audio input.

Portability is central to the design: the unit features an integrated carrying strap for over-the-shoulder transport, emphasizing a grab-and-go setup that avoids the need for a fixed installation. However, it lacks a built-in battery so you'll need to factor in a wall outlet, and quite possibly an extension cable.

Dual wireless microphones turn the X5 into an instant karaoke setup without requiring separate audio gear Audiray

The Audiray X5 is currently raising funds on Kickstarter, with early pledges starting at around US$399. Crowdfunding campaign always carry an element of risk, but this is not Audiray's first outing – a previous Full HD version of the all-in-one projection party machine ran late last year, was successfully funded and shipped to backers recently. According to the campaign’s roadmap, rewards for the X5 are estimated to begin shipping around July this year.

Ultimately, the device attempts to solve the logistical headache of outdoor entertainment by condensing an entire gear bag into a single, cohesive unit. If each component of the setup works well, the X5 could be a fun, versatile entertainment hub.

The All-in-One Karaoke Theater for Movies, Music & Parties

Source: Kickstarter

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