Budget-friendly smart projector swaps Google TV for Roku

Folks in the US looking for a smart projector are pretty much dependent on Google running the show, or have to plug in a streaming stick. Roku has now partnered with Aurzen for a wallet-friendly entertainment hub with Roku TV baked in.

"Whether you’re camping, grilling, or setting up a home theater, projectors have always promised a big-screen experience, but they often lacked the simplicity and smart connectivity that today’s viewers expect," said Tom McFarland, VP at Roku TV. "The Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector changes that – combining Roku’s award-winning OS with effortless setup and access to thousands of movies, TV shows, and live channels."

Aurzen you may remember from a hugely successful Kickstarter for the world's first tri-fold pocket projector. The D1R Cube joins its EAZZE line of smart projectors, which have so far run its own smart TV platform or Google TV. Now America's top streaming platform joins the ranks.

Sealed optical engine, Full HD visuals with support for 4K input, two 5-watt speakers plus Bluetooth audio, and more Aurzen/Roku

That means viewers can tap into Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV, but also get access to the Roku Channel. As with GTV, users will need a free Roku account to use the streaming services, as well as a Wi-Fi connection. The supplied IR remote has dedicated buttons for popular entertainment apps, while a mobile app running on a smartphone adds voice search and easy typing.

The D1R's LED light source puts out 330 ANSI lumens, which will mean that you'll benefit from a darkened room or night-time viewing outdoors to avoid image washout. Either way, you'll need to factor in mains power for this model. The projector benefits from sealed optics to prevent dust spoiling watch parties, and the business end throws out 1080p visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches.

In addition to popular streaming services, D1R Cube users can also tap into live TV Aurzen/Roku

Autofocus and keystone correction should make setup easier. There's 1,500:1 native contrast, along with digital zoom. HDMI input allows for cabling to a media source or gaming device. And AirPlay support makes screen sharing from Apple devices possible – the system is also compatible with Apple HomeKit too, as well as Roku Smart Home.

Finally, the smart projector rocks a built-in 10-W Dolby sound system for "punchy, balanced" audio. Included Bluetooth 5.2 could see the unit serve as a wireless speaker between viewing, while also allowing users to push out movie soundtracks to external wireless speakers if preferred.

The 7 x 7.4 x 7.8-inch (177.8 x 188.5 x 199-mm) D1R Cube is priced at US$249.99 direct from Aurzen or via Amazon, where a $70 discount coupon is available until October 1).

Source: Roku

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through our links.