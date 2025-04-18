Stand-mounted smart projector streams 1080p Netflix for under $200

Dangbei has announced the US launch of a compact 1080p smart projector that's mounted to a gimbal stand for one-handed image adjustment over 190 degrees. The N2 mini can stream popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video, can throw visuals at up to 120 inches and rocks Dolby sound – all at an attractively low price point.

The Dangbei N2 mini is pitched as a portable projector, but unlike the company's Freedo model, it doesn't have its own battery so users will need to factor in a wall outlet when setting up. It does come mounted to its own gimbal stand though, which means the business end can be tilted across 190 degrees to move the imagery from wall to ceiling to floor, and anywhere in between.

Repositioning the visuals is further helped by autofocus, auto keystone correction, fit-to screen and resizing to avoid obstacles. The projection engine and sealed optics – which keeps image-spoiling dust out of the viewing equation – can manage Full HD visuals up to 120 diagonal inches at a 1.25:1 throw ratio, though topping out around 100 is recommended.

The Dangbei N2 mini can throw Full HD visuals at up to 120 inches Dangbei

The LED light only musters 200 ISO lumens however, so this model is going to be restricted to after-dark/lights-out usage only. The Linux operating platform is supported by 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage, and offers access to almost 300 apps, with Wi-Fi 6 enabling streaming while Bluetooth allows control via the remote.

Cabling up media sources is made possible via HDMI and USB ports around back. And a 6-watt sound system supports Dolby playback – though there is a 3.5-mm headphone out for private viewings.

Though there are much more powerful compact projectors on the market, the N2 mini tempts casual night owl streamers with a very attractive price point of US$229. And that's been reduced to just $179 during the launch promotion period.

Product page: Dangbei N2 mini