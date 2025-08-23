Epson breaks out AirPlay-enabled 3LCD projectors for work and play

If you watch content on your phone but hanker for a much bigger screen, Epson's new Wireless 3LCD projectors have launched to meet your needs. One caters for home use, while the other gets down to business. Both feature AirPlay and Miracast.

"Epson's projectors are designed with versatility at their core; built to adapt to today's dynamic work and play lifestyles with exceptional picture performance for both professional settings and immersive home entertainment," said Kenny Tang, Epson America. "Designed with quality viewing and convenience in mind, the new projectors feature Epson's proprietary 3-Chip 3LCD technology along with high brightness and a range of connectivity options. And by adding support with Apple AirPlay, it's now even easier to connect and share content directly from personal devices."

The HC1100 Wireless model is designed for the home cinema enthusiast, while the EX9270 Wireless flavor is destined for the office. They're both built around Epson's 3LCD technology for "100% of the RGB color signal for every frame" without suffering from the kind of rainbowing issues that can haunt DLP projectors.

The HC1100 3LCD projector can mirror content from a smartphone via AirPlay or Miracast Epson

The 1100 is rated for 3,400 lumens of color output (IDMS) and the same number of lumens for white light (ISO), which should mean that this 1080p model might not be restricted to after-dark watch sessions, and could sneak out during daylight hours. The 9270 puts out a similar resolution, but you won't need to dim the lights in the boardroom thanks to 4,100 color and white lumens of brightness.

Around the back you'll find a couple of HDMI ports for cabling to source devices or streaming sticks, but Epson has included AirPlay for those who live in the Apple universe and Miracast for everyone else. So anything playing on your phone's screen can be mirrored over Wi-Fi by these projectors, and made large – up to 300 diagonal inches large.

The Pro EX9270 projector puts out 4,100 color and white lumens, which should brighten up any office presentation Epson

Many smart projectors also offer this sort of connectivity, but if you want that kind of brightness output then you're looking at having to part with thousands. Not so for these models – the HC1100 is priced at US$899, while the Pro EX9270 comes in at $949 on Amazon.

Rounding out the key specs for both projectors are 16,000:1 contrast, the ability to display more than a billion colors, auto vertical keystone plus manual horizontal, and built-in sound – 2-watts mono for the home cinema version and 16 watts for the office pro. Though they each have Wireless in their given names, that doesn't include power – so you'll need to factor in a wall outlet when setting up.

Product pages: HC1100, Pro EX9270

