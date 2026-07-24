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RGB laser projector beams wall-filling 4K imagery from just inches away

By Monica J. White
July 24, 2026
RGB laser projector beams wall-filling 4K imagery from just inches away
Positioned just inches from the wall or screen, the PX4 Pro projects massive, high-brightness 4K visuals
Positioned just inches from the wall or screen, the PX4 Pro projects massive, high-brightness 4K visuals
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Positioned just inches from the wall or screen, the PX4 Pro projects massive, high-brightness 4K visuals
1/5
Positioned just inches from the wall or screen, the PX4 Pro projects massive, high-brightness 4K visuals
A top-down look shows the projector's sleek form factor, Devialet-tuned speaker acoustic grille, and badges for 4K, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced
2/5
A top-down look shows the projector's sleek form factor, Devialet-tuned speaker acoustic grille, and badges for 4K, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced
The PX4 Pro features a RGB laser light source rated at 3,500 ANSI lumens, promising daytime viewing potential
3/5
The PX4 Pro features a RGB laser light source rated at 3,500 ANSI lumens, promising daytime viewing potential
Hisense claims 118% BT.2020 color coverage, and Delta E color accuracy of 0.9
4/5
Hisense claims 118% BT.2020 color coverage, and Delta E color accuracy of 0.9
Designed with gamers in mind, the PX4 Pro features FreeSync Premium certification, 1ms low latency at 2K/240Hz, and dual HDMI 2.1 inputs
5/5
Designed with gamers in mind, the PX4 Pro features FreeSync Premium certification, 1ms low latency at 2K/240Hz, and dual HDMI 2.1 inputs
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The appeal of an ultra-short-throw projector is pretty simple: you can get a huge image from a cabinet or sideboard nestled right up against a wall – without being troubled by ceiling mounts, long cable runs, or hardware sitting somewhere behind the couch.

Hisense’s PX4 Pro takes that TV-replacement idea and pushes it firmly into premium home-cinema territory. It’s a 4K TriChroma RGB triple-laser UST projector built around an 80- to 200-inch image and a 0.2 throw ratio.

In other words, this isn’t a portable projector designed for rotating between rooms. It’s a dedicated living room fixture built for enthusiasts who want massive scale without the hassle and installation of a traditional overhead long-throw unit.

The PX4 Pro features a RGB laser light source rated at 3,500 ANSI lumens, promising daytime viewing potential
The PX4 Pro features a RGB laser light source rated at 3,500 ANSI lumens, promising daytime viewing potential

The highlight of the PX4 Pro’s spec sheet is its light engine. It uses the company’s LPU Digital Laser Engine 3.0, with a pure RGB triple-laser light source, 4K UHD resolution, and a 0.47-inch DMD chip. Hisense claims up to 3,500 ANSI lumens, 118% BT.2020 color coverage, and Delta E color accuracy of ≤0.9 (the lower the better).

The unit handles darker scenes through a 7-level iris lens, with up to a 6,500:1 contrast ratio when the iris is in play. Hisense has also added its CineBlack Pro system, Dynamic Grayscale Technology, and EBL (Enhanced Black Level) Algorithm to get more detail out of darker scenes. The pitch here is a projector that’s bright enough for mixed living-room use – though black levels will still depend on the room lighting and screen options.

The ultra-short-throw lens configuration is the other primary selling point. Thanks to its tight 0.2:1 throw ratio, the PX4 Pro doesn't need to be placed far across the room to shine – it can throw its maximum image size of 200 diagonal inches while resting just inches from the wall or projection surface. Auto Screen Fit is included, though Hisense notes this function works best on standard 100- to 120-inch displays.

A top-down look shows the projector's sleek form factor, Devialet-tuned speaker acoustic grille, and badges for 4K, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced
A top-down look shows the projector's sleek form factor, Devialet-tuned speaker acoustic grille, and badges for 4K, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced

Physically, the projector measures 540 x 288 x 142 mm (21.3 x 11.3 x 5.6 in), and weighs 8.3 kg (18.3 lb), so it’s a hefty, serious home-theater box. For best results, you’ll want to position it carefully and use a dedicated screen – ideally an ALR (Ambient Light Rejecting) flavor.

On the cinema side, the PX4 Pro supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, and Active 3D. Audio is handled onboard, with six speakers, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, 66-W maximum output, and sound calibration by high-end French hi-fi house Devialet.

This streamlined philosophy shows Hisense is actively aiming to minimize the external gear you typically need for a big-screen setup. While home-theater purists will likely still opt for external AV receivers and soundbars, the PX4 Pro is tailored to operate smoothly as a completely standalone cinema center.

Designed with gamers in mind, the PX4 Pro features FreeSync Premium certification, 1ms low latency at 2K/240Hz, and dual HDMI 2.1 inputs
Designed with gamers in mind, the PX4 Pro features FreeSync Premium certification, 1ms low latency at 2K/240Hz, and dual HDMI 2.1 inputs

Gaming is another major part of the pitch. Hisense says the PX4 Pro is the world’s first FreeSync Premium-certified UST laser projector, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, MEMC blur reduction, and 1-ms low latency at 2K/240-Hz. It also includes Xbox Cloud Gaming, two HDMI 2.1 ports with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

The projector offers integrated streaming through VIDAA OS, with apps including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. There’s also Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, AirPlay, Miracast, and Control4 compatibility.

The PX4 Pro is available now from Hisense’s official store, Amazon, and Best Buy for US$3,999.99. Sure it carries a premium price tag, but it offers a compelling mix of high brightness, strong onboard audio, and high-refresh gaming for those who want massive scale without ceiling mounts or complicated wiring.

Product page: Hisense PX4 Pro

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Home EntertainmentHisenseProjectorsLaser TVStreamingAll-in-one
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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