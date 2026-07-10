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Telescoping 2K projector pops up to play at camp, or at home

By Monica J. White
July 10, 2026
Telescoping 2K projector pops up to play at camp, or at home
The telescoping tower format allows the Z01 to be deployed straight from the ground, beaming content onto a campsite screen without requiring a dedicated tabletop
The telescoping tower format allows the Z01 to be deployed straight from the ground, beaming content onto a campsite screen without requiring a dedicated tabletop
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The telescoping tower format allows the Z01 to be deployed straight from the ground, beaming content onto a campsite screen without requiring a dedicated tabletop
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The telescoping tower format allows the Z01 to be deployed straight from the ground, beaming content onto a campsite screen without requiring a dedicated tabletop
The adjustable projector module sits atop a telescoping pole, while the base features fold-out legs
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The adjustable projector module sits atop a telescoping pole, while the base features fold-out legs
The hinged projector head can be angled to throw imagery on walls or ceiling
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The hinged projector head can be angled to throw imagery on walls or ceiling
The telescoping vertical neck extends the hardware to over three feet high, instantly creating an eye-level theater setup from the floor
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The telescoping vertical neck extends the hardware to over three feet high, instantly creating an eye-level theater setup from the floor
The DLP projector promises 2K visuals at up to 500 lumens
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The DLP projector promises 2K visuals at up to 500 lumens
The Pixorien Z01 features a built-in battery for go anywhere entertainment
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The Pixorien Z01 features a built-in battery for go anywhere entertainment
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Portable projectors promise flexible big-screen viewing, but they’re often not quite as portable as the word suggests. As we’ve seen with other compact models like the TCL Playcube, the segment is increasingly about making the image easier to position around your home. Still, you may need a table, tripod, nearby power socket, external speaker, or the tried-and-true stack of books to line everything up just right.

The Pixorien Z01 is a Kickstarter project built to get around that placement problem. Its main trick is a retractable lift-style design that folds down into a compact cylindrical body for storage, then rises up when it’s time to put it into action.

The idea isn’t just another small beamer. It’s a movie-night gadget that brings its own height adjustment, base, battery, and speaker.

The telescoping vertical neck extends the hardware to over three feet high, instantly creating an eye-level theater setup from the floor
The telescoping vertical neck extends the hardware to over three feet high, instantly creating an eye-level theater setup from the floor

Physically, the Z01 is more like a travel lamp than a pocket projector. Folded down, it measures 34 cm (13.4 in) tall, with a 7.5 cm (3 in) wide capsule body. When it’s opened, the retractable, telescopic rod lifts the projector module to 107 cm (42.1 in), while the base spreads out to a 22 cm (8.7 in) footprint for support. The entire unit weighs just 1.2 kg (2.6 lb).

This pop-up design could be useful for quick living-room setups, outdoor movie nights, or ceiling projection while watching from bed – helped by a 90-degree adjustable projection head. However, while it’s easy to pack up and put away, it won’t be quite as pocketable as some mini projectors.

The hinged projector head can be angled to throw imagery on walls or ceiling
The hinged projector head can be angled to throw imagery on walls or ceiling

The core projection specs are relatively solid on paper. The Z01 uses DLP technology, with 2K resolution, support for 4K input, 500 ANSI lumens, a 60-Hz refresh rate, and a 16:9 image. It can project from 30 to 150 inches, with a 1.2:1 throw ratio and a suggested projection distance of 1-3 m (3.3–9.8 ft).

It supports vertical and horizontal keystone correction, along with side projection, though focus is handled manually. Audio comes from a built-in Bluetooth speaker system with two 5-W stereo drivers.

Pixorien also pitches the Z01 as a self-contained streaming tower rather than a traditional projector that relies on external media players or media hubs. It carries a 16,000-mAh battery for cable-free viewing, runs Android 12 smart TV system, and uses a quad-core 64-bit processor with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The campaign page mentions both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility for high-speed wireless connectivity, and the unit comes with a USB-A port, a USB-C power input, and a TF card slot.

The box includes a voice-enabled remote, which you can use to control playback, power, volume, input switching, and other basics.

The adjustable projector module sits atop a telescoping pole, while the base features fold-out legs
The adjustable projector module sits atop a telescoping pole, while the base features fold-out legs

A Super Early Bird pledge on Kickstarter is listed at US$299, followed by a Kickstarter Special at $329, and a Duo Pack at $569. All crowdfunding campaigns include an element of risk, and this appears to be the team's first Kickstarter so you might want to keep this in mind if choosing to back the campaign. However, the creator is fielding queries openly and the project has already surpassed it funding goal. If all goes to plan, the campaign lists worldwide delivery, with shipping estimated to begin in October 2026.

If Pixorien delivers, the Z01 could offer a simple, neat solution to the 'where do I put the projector?' problem. But like any crowdfunded gadget, its final brightness, battery life, software usability, build quality, and fulfillment will be more telling than its on-paper specs or slick renders.

Source: Kickstarter

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Home EntertainmentKickstarterProjectorsPortable
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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