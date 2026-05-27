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Portable projector brings Roku TV streaming straight out of the box

By Monica J. White
May 27, 2026
Portable projector brings Roku TV streaming straight out of the box
The Aurzen EAZZE D1R air pairs a compact, gimbal-mounted body with a built-in Roku TV experience for instant streaming almost anywhere
The Aurzen EAZZE D1R air pairs a compact, gimbal-mounted body with a built-in Roku TV experience for instant streaming almost anywhere
View 5 Images
The Aurzen EAZZE D1R air pairs a compact, gimbal-mounted body with a built-in Roku TV experience for instant streaming almost anywhere
1/5
The Aurzen EAZZE D1R air pairs a compact, gimbal-mounted body with a built-in Roku TV experience for instant streaming almost anywhere
A 180° gimbal lets the D1R air throw an image onto walls, ceilings, or improvised outdoor surfaces with minimal fuss
2/5
A 180° gimbal lets the D1R air throw an image onto walls, ceilings, or improvised outdoor surfaces with minimal fuss
USB-C power input sits on the underside so cables stay out of the way as the gimbal rotates
3/5
USB-C power input sits on the underside so cables stay out of the way as the gimbal rotates
The D1R air projects a native 1080p image at up to 300 ANSI lumens
4/5
The D1R air projects a native 1080p image at up to 300 ANSI lumens
Six optimized picture modes - Roku, Standard, Vivid, Movie, Sports, and Eco - adapt the image for different types of content and lighting conditions, while dual 5-W speakers with Dolby Audio support deliver clear sound that carries in both indoor and open-air settings
5/5
Six optimized picture modes - Roku, Standard, Vivid, Movie, Sports, and Eco - adapt the image for different types of content and lighting conditions, while dual 5-W speakers with Dolby Audio support deliver clear sound that carries in both indoor and open-air settings
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Portable projectors nothing new, but as the tech has steadily improved in recent years, they've become great tools for comfy viewing in TV-unfriendly places. Lately, we've seen a push toward smarter, more self-contained designs, including Yaber's portable projector with built-in Google TV and Aurzen's own tri-fold Zip pico projector, both of which try to cut down on the fiddly setup that usually comes with projector ownership.

Aurzen's latest model, the EAZZE D1R air, takes that streaming-first idea further by becoming what the company describes as the world's first truly portable projector with Roku TV baked directly into the hardware. It builds on the brand's recent D1R Cube, which brought Roku to a home-leaning smart projector last year, and reshapes the concept around mobility, outdoor use, and quick setups.

Six optimized picture modes - Roku, Standard, Vivid, Movie, Sports, and Eco - adapt the image for different types of content and lighting conditions, while dual 5-W speakers with Dolby Audio support deliver clear sound that carries in both indoor and open-air settings
Six optimized picture modes - Roku, Standard, Vivid, Movie, Sports, and Eco - adapt the image for different types of content and lighting conditions, while dual 5-W speakers with Dolby Audio support deliver clear sound that carries in both indoor and open-air settings

The headline feature is the integrated Roku TV interface, which means you get the familiar tiled home screen and streaming channels without plugging in a stick or juggling separate remotes. It's the same approach Roku has been pushing on smart TVs for over a decade, applied here to a device small enough to carry in a bag.

On the optics side, the D1R air projects a native 1080p image at up to 300 ANSI lumens, with brightness independently verified by SGS – which is going to restrict comfortable viewing to shaded spots or after dark environments. Six picture modes tune the output for different content and ambient light, while ToF autofocus and automatic keystone correction handle alignment within a few seconds of pointing it at a surface. A 180° gimbal lets you aim at walls, ceilings, or whatever flat-ish surface you can find outdoors.

A 180° gimbal lets the D1R air throw an image onto walls, ceilings, or improvised outdoor surfaces with minimal fuss
A 180° gimbal lets the D1R air throw an image onto walls, ceilings, or improvised outdoor surfaces with minimal fuss

Power is where the D1R air leans hardest into portability. It runs over USB-C with support for 65-W fast-charging power banks, and the input sits on the bottom of the chassis so cables don't drag against the gimbal as you rotate it. Aurzen also sells a Universal Stand with a 25,000-mAh battery built in for longer outdoor sessions. Audio comes from dual 5-W speakers with Dolby Audio support, which is modest on paper but reasonable for a device this size.

The EAZZE D1R air is launching exclusively on Amazon US from May 27, with a list price of US$239.99 and an introductory offer of $149.99. That slots it well below most smart projectors with comparable brightness, and roughly in line with where the D1R Cube landed at launch, but with a more travel-friendly body and the addition of true battery-bank operation.

USB-C power input sits on the underside so cables stay out of the way as the gimbal rotates
USB-C power input sits on the underside so cables stay out of the way as the gimbal rotates

Aurzen has been on a bit of a tear in this space, having picked up an iF Design Award, Red Dot, G-Mark, and IDEA Award for previous products including the tri-fold Zip. The D1R air doesn't exactly reinvent the smart projector, but by bundling a recognizable streaming platform, a sensible power setup, and a flexible gimbal into a sub-$250 package, it does feel like a tidy answer to the question of why portable projectors still tend to be more complicated than they need to be.

If the projector's portability, ease of use and streaming chops are as good in practice as the company claims, the D1R air could nudge the portable projector category a little closer to behaving like the TV most people already know how to operate.

Source: Aurzen

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Home EntertainmentrokuProjectorsHDPortable
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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