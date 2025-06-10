Portable projector brings GTV to the outdoor party

Around this time last year, Yaber launched two portable 1080p projectors designed to provide entertainment on outdoor adventures. The T2 and T2 Plus both required a dongle to access Google TV, but the company has now rectified that with the T2 Plus GTV edition.

"With Google TV now built directly into the T2 Plus GTV, there's no need to rely on any external TV sticks or third-party streaming devices," reads the press release. "This all-in-one design not only eliminates the hassle of setup and the risk of losing dongles, but also delivers a cleaner, more streamlined look."

Yaber has taken the opportunity to upgrade a few key components, including a new "high-performance" motherboard with support from 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage for zippier response times and smoother launching of apps. The company says that the included storage should be plenty for installing file managers and document viewers from Google Play, along with favorite streaming apps (such as Netflix and Prime Video).

A portable 1080p projector designed for indoors or out Yaber

Built-in Google TV also ensures native support for Google Cast and DLNA for screen-mirroring ease, replacing the NFC-based system of its stablemates. And "with support for 34 languages, including Arabic and Hebrew, the T2 Plus GTV ensures accessibility for users across diverse regions, simplifying usage without needing to switch between different systems."

The optical engine is sealed against dust ingress for long-term big-screen 1080p clarity, but the LED light source only puts out 450 ANSI lumens – restricting usage to low-light or after-dark viewing. A 1.25:1 throw ratio translates to 100-inch visuals from 1.54 ft away (0.5 m). The projector comes with autofocus, auto keystone correction, intelligent screen alignment and will resize the image to avoid obstacles – all making for easier setup. And the sturdy handle doubles as a kickstand.

The carry handle doubles as a kickstand that tilts the front up by 15 degrees Yaber

Harman's JBL has again been tapped for the 16-watt Dolby sound system. Per-charge battery life remains the same at up to 2.5 hours, which should be more than enough to enjoy most movies in one session. If used as a Bluetooth speaker only, that could see the battery going strong for 18 hours. Wi-Fi 6 is cooked in, though there is Ethernet LAN should for cabled stability, and there are HDMI/USB ports too.

The T2 Plus GTV is listed on Yaber's webshop at US$349, but can currently be had on Amazon for $299.99 thanks to a discount coupon.

Source: Yaber via PRNewswire